Former Wellington teacher who filmed nearly 100 women in a bathroom released from prison

Nigel Colin Edgecombe has been released from prison after being jailed in June 2019.

A Wellington man and former teacher has been released from prison after completing two years of a jail sentence imposed following his conviction for filming nearly 100 women in a bathroom.

Nigel Colin Edgecombe was jailed for two years and nine months in June 2019, after pleading guilty to five charges of making objectionable material and 49 of making intimate visual recordings using a camera behind a two-way mirror.

His offending was discovered in August 2018, when a woman staying at his home in the suburb of Karori heard a noise from around the mirror and noticed the shower curtain did not completely enclose the shower. She discovered a sliding panel and contacted police.

Over about five years, Edgecombe had filmed hundreds of videos and photographs of women and girls showering, changing clothes and using the toilet. Some of the girls were as young as 12.

READ MORE:

* Hawke's Bay serial groper Jason Trembath to be released on parole in May

* Man who filmed guests in homestay shower is released on parole

* Ninety women, 81 images, 30 hours of hidden camera video - the victims' stories



Last month, Edgecombe appeared before the Parole Board, which determined he no longer posed an undue risk and any residual risk could be managed by conditions.

He was released last week.

At the hearing, the board discussed a psychological treatment summary, dated April 28, which noted Edgecombe struggled to reconcile his actions but continued to work with the process.

The assessment stated he would benefit from attending a community-based sex offender treatment programme to continue understanding the factors that led to his offending.

Monique Ford/Stuff Edgecombe pleaded guilty to five charges of making objectionable material and 49 of making intimate visual recordings.

At the hearing, Edgecombe told the board about the work he had completed with a psychologist regarding his core issues, including a distrust of women, dishonesty and unhealthy relationships.

The board requested a whānau reintergration hui be held involving Edgecombe, his support network and probation to “ensure that there are full and frank discussions about Mr Edgecombe’s offending, safety plan and the strategies to avoid reoffending,” the report said.

He is now subject to standard and special conditions for six months following his sentence end date.

The nine special conditions include having no contact or association with people under the age of 16 unless with prior approval from his probation officer or in the presence of an approved adult, be at an approved address between the houses of 10pm and 6am every day for two months and, upon request, make any electronic device with access to the internet available to a probation officer for monitoring.

Edgecombe will also be required to undertake assessments and participate in treatments, as directed by his probation officer.

Previously, the Teaching Council said Edgecombe's registration had been cancelled.

There's no public record of the schools where he worked, but online references once suggested he previously worked at two Lower Hutt schools.