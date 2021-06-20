Auckland tornado: 80 houses still with no power and welfare centre closes

Acting Minister for Emergency Management Kris Faafoi chatted to affected residents in Papatoetoe on Sunday.

80 houses in the south Auckland suburb Papatoetoe affected by Saturday’s tornado still have no power.

On Sunday, Auckland Council began building inspections on the 240 homes affected by the tornado.

Couple Joel and Alexandra have spent the last 24 hours cleaning up after a section of the roof caved in following a tornado in Papatoetoe

Auckland Council identified minor damages such as smashed windows and lost roof tiles. Major damages included damages caused by secondary structures or roofs blown off.

32 people are currently in emergency accommodation provided by Auckland Emergency Management.

The Ōtara Civil Defence welfare centre will be closing at 8pm on Sunday evening and will not be reopened.

As Alexandra Jacobee sat working at the dining table, a tornado ripped through her street, tearing at the roof above her head.

Jacobee said she shouted for her partner Joel Cornfoot and moved from the table just as a section of roof came down above where she had been sitting.

It took just 30 seconds for the tornado to move through her street, but she said it left behind significant damage to her house and yard.

The pair got straight into clean up as soon as the tornado passed.

One person died, and hundreds of homes were damaged when the tornado tore through Papatoetoe on Saturday morning.

A massive clean-up is underway in the south Auckland suburb after broken trees, tumbled chimneys and fractured roofs were left strewn around the streets. Hundreds of homes were damaged.

Jacobee is still cleaning up debris from the lawn and sweeping out the kitchen. Followed by two little helpers, neighbourhood boys carted a green wheelbarrow with debris.

“We just got straight into figuring out the next move – straight on the phone trying to get tarpaulins and supplies”, Cornfoot said.

The pair stayed the night in their home, which had the power restored just after 3am.

“I didn’t get any sleep”, Jacobee said, “I got heaps”, followed Cornfoot.

The neighbourhood has come together to help with the clean-up effort over the weekend.

Acting Minister for Emergency Management Kris Faafoi announced on Sunday the Government would give $100,000 to a Mayoral Relief Fund to support communities impacted by the tornado.

“My heart goes out to the family and friends who have lost a loved one, and to those who have been injured,” Faafoi said.

“I know this been a distressing weekend for people in Auckland, with many lives disrupted, and many homes and businesses damaged.” Faafoi said.

“While it’s too early to know the full cost of the damage, this initial contribution will help those communities start to get back on their feet.”

Auckland Council is contributing a similar amount to the fund.

Civil Defence and Fire and Emergency Services (FENZ) are leading the work in Papatoetoe, working with Auckland Emergency Management to provide assistance, a FENZ spokesperson said on Sunday morning. Rescue teams would assess damage throughout the day.

An information hub has been set up at the Allan Brewster Leisure Centre, 7 Tavern Lane, Papatoetoe.

A tornado, which ripped through the south Auckland suburb of Papatoetoe, caused significant damage on Saturday morning.

The tornado, which struck about 8am, ripped roofs from homes, downed power lines, smashed business premises, and left debris scattered across roads and gardens, while killing one worker and injuring at least two others at Ports of Auckland's South Auckland Freight Hub.

Roofs have been ripped off and trees fallen after the tornado in Papatoetoe.

Auckland Emergency Management duty controller Parul Sood said they are working to a phased approach in the cleanup process of the approximately 1200 properties impacted by the tornado.

Sood said they would initially focus on clearing the loose debris, fallen trees and construction materials that are hazardous, as well as providing assistance to the local communities.

Two families of around 11 people stayed overnight at a welfare centre set up at Ōtara Pool and Leisure Centre on Newbury Street, she said.

There were many more who sheltered with friends and family, and that at this stage she did not have a total number of people displaced from their homes, she said.

Roofs have been ripped off and trees fallen after the tornado in Papatoetoe.

The team would meet to set up a building inspection programme aimed at assessing the damage done to the 60 properties that are deemed “uninhabitable” by FENZ.

Auckland Council GM Building Consents Ian McCormick said the team’s priority is safety.

“Our inspectors will be assessing buildings to give owners and residents an understanding of whether their buildings are safe to remain in and giving advice on next steps.”

Locals offer food and support for people affected by the tornado that ripped through the south Auckland suburb of Papatoetoe on Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, a FENZ spokesman said three crews consisting of around 14 firefighters have been deployed in affected areas to continue with assisting clean-up efforts.

A police spokesman said police have been providing reassurance patrols over the weekend.

There had been no reports of any looting and burglaries of damaged properties, he said.