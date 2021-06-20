Motorcyclist seriously injured after 'head-on' collision with truck

A motorcyclist is in hospital after a crash with a truck in an industrial area of Christchurch.

A motorcyclist narrowly avoided being crushed by the wheels of a truck when he slid under it during a “head-on” collision.

The man, thought to be in his mid-30s, is being treated for serious injuries after the crash at the of junction of Dalziel Pl and Kennaway Rd, an industrial area in Woolston, Christchurch.

A friend of the motorcyclist arrived at the scene soon after the incident and said it looked like he had “slid under the truck”.

Emergency crews were called at around 11.45am on Sunday following the collision, paramedics taking the man to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition, a St John spokeswoman said.

The motorbike was later moved to the side of the road.

Senior Sergeant Anton Ten-Hove from Christchurch Central said the cause of the crash was being investigated.

“It appears that we have a motorcycle, driving at a speed we haven’t determined, (which) came around a gentle bend and collided head-on with a truck.”

The serious crash unit was sent to the scene.