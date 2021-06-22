Canterbury farmworker crushed by 600-kilogram hay bale during recent floods

Mid-Canterbury dairy farmer Dan is lucky to be alive after he was crushed by a water-logged hay bale weighing 600 kilograms. (File photo)

With a water-logged 600-kilogram hay bale crushing his once strong farming body, Dan began to fight for his life.

He had been sheltering from the heavy rain that flooded much of the Canterbury region late last month, waiting for his boss to finish a phone call before they took the feed wagon out to the cows.

He suddenly saw hay bales falling around him and shouted to his boss to move, but in that split second his choice to run forwards rather than sideways almost cost him his life.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew was in the process of getting Dan on the chopper to fly him to Christchurch Hospital when his partner arrived.

She had initially been told by text that he had only a broken leg, so was shocked to see the extent of her childhood sweetheart’s injuries.

She was able to speak to him for about five minutes when he arrived at hospital, then he was placed into an induced coma for two weeks.

Following six hours of surgery, Dan’s partner, who did not want to be named, was told just how broken he was.

His injuries included a broken pelvis that had separated from his spine, a spiral fracture to the right femur, kidney and liver damage, and a broken nose. He had to have a stent place in his right leg to ensure blood flow.

Martin van Beynen/Stuff Dan may not ever get to work on a dairy farm again following the incident, which happened during last month’s floods.

Six days after the incident, his injuries were still so bad that his partner was told by doctors to “gather the family together” as he was not expected to make it through the night.

He underwent surgery two days later after doctors detected blood and large stomach ulcers. A 50-centimetre chunk of bowel had died because of a haematoma.

The emergency surgery saved his life, but he had a long road to recovery, with his partner expecting him to be in hospital for six months.

Fluid on his lungs had kept Dan from getting the pelvis surgery he needed, but his partner was hopeful it would happen before the end of the week.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Aerial views lay bare the extent of damage to the Canterbury Plains around Mt Somers following last weekend's torrential downpours. The wider river channels in the foregrounds were newly-created by the floods.

There was also a possibility he could end up losing his left leg.

He was able to nod for the first time on Monday and wiggle his right toes, but was still heavily sedated.

For his partner, life had changed forever. The couple should have been holidaying in Marlborough now – instead she had been at Dan’s side every day since the accident happened.

She was resigned to the fact he may never work on the Mid-Canterbury dairy farm again and their dream of owning a self-sufficient lifestyle block may now be out of reach.

“We were so close to saving to achieve it which is disheartening, but I don’t care as long as I have got him.”

Dan’s niece has set up a Givealittle page titled “Help out Dan”, which had raised $1300 so far.

His partner said they would cope with whatever happened next, no matter what.

“I wasn’t sure he was ever going to come home. It will be a long hard journey from here.”