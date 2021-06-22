Four tenants left with a plastic bag of belongings after 'devastating' fire tore through flat

Anna Wilkes and her three flatmates have only a plastic bag of belongings left after fire tore through their Newtown home last week.

One week after a fire tore through her Wellington flat destroying nearly everything she owns, Anna Wilkes​ feels frozen in time.

“It’s hard to process life changing that fast,” she said.

Wilkes and her three flatmates were unable to go back into their Newtown flat, which is now uninhabitable, following the fire, which started in a neighbouring derelict property about a week ago.

Almost all their belongings are smoke and water damaged, meaning those things that were salvageable fit into a single plastic bag. Wilkes was left with “a watery laptop, a pounamu and some smoky photos.”

Wilkes, who said she’s been able to sleep only one full night since the fire, said it had reminded her of living through the Christchurch earthquakes.

“Obviously the whole city hasn't gone through what you've gone through, but that trauma feeling of not being able to sleep, not eating, just feeling completely disoriented, she said. “Everyone is processing it differently. It is pretty traumatic,” she said.

The former social worker had recently quit her job and had planned to move out of the flat the day after the fire, to travel around the South Island. The day after that was her birthday. “It’s kind of ironic really,” she said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Anna Wilkes said she has had trouble sleeping, eating and coming to terms with what has happened since the fire.

On the night of the fire, Wilkes had been showering when she heard a “crazy thumping” on the door and her flatmate screaming there was a fire.

She managed to grab her handbag and run out of the house, wearing only her pyjamas and dressing gown. She didn’t even have time to put on shoes.

“I ran down the stairs to see the house next door really lighting up,” she said.

With only metres between the houses, Wilkes remembers thinking it was highly likely their home would go up in flames too. “I decided I didn't want to watch it,” she said. The flatmates went up the road to a friend’s house.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Wilkes’ bedroom was at the front of the house (right) which was destroyed in the fire.

But she’s pleased everyone in the flat managed to have some belongings saved. “Everyone had stuff they loved that they lost,” she said.

A Givealittle page has raised nearly $5000 for the tenants.

A police spokeswoman said the fire, which was initially deemed suspicious but now confirmed to be accidental, remains under investigation.

CCTV footage showed two people leaving the derelict property in the moments before the fire started.

Supplied A photo from inside the derelict property where the fire started. BIll Guthrie, who owns the house where Wilkes and her flatmates lived, took the photos eight years ago and had complained to the council multiple times about the state of the house.

Bill Guthrie, who owns the property where Wilkes lived, said he had first complained to the council about the neighbouring derelict property, which he called “high risk” about 10 years ago.

Wellington City Council spokesman Richard MacLean said council staff had dealt with complaints about the property and attempted to locate and deal with the owner on numerous occasions.

A council public health officer had been scheduled to visit the property the day after the fire and had previously visited twice this year.

Supplied The council said the property didn’t reach the threshold for its ‘dangerous and insanitary’ property list.

However, MacLean said the property didn’t meet the threshold for the council’s ‘dangerous and insanitary’ building list.

Wilkes described the situation as “frustrating and pretty devastating.”

“I guess it's hard for everyone, especially when we have lost so much ... I don’t really know who is at fault, but it seems like it could have been done better. It’s a sad situation,” she said.

Google Maps The two properties destroyed in the fire were only metres apart.

Two other fires last week, one in Mt Victoria on Wednesday evening and one in Lyall Bay on Friday morning, are being treated as arson.

A police spokeswoman said there is no evidence at this stage to suggest the fires are linked.

“The Hanson Street fire has been established to be an isolated incident,” she said.