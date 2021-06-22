Not guilty plea after sideline assault at Wainuiomata rugby league game

Ben Tupuola pleaded not guilty to a charge of injuring with intent to injure following a sideline assault at a rugby league game in Lower Hutt in April. (File photo)

The man charged over a sideline assault at a rugby league match in Lower Hutt has pleaded not guilty.

Ben Ioakimo Tupuola​​, 34, made the plea to a charge of injuring with intent to injure in the Hutt Valley District Court on Tuesday.

He is accused of being involved in an altercation in which a man was hospitalised on April 8 in Wainuiomata. Police earlier said the men were known to each other.

Tupuola’s case will be heard before a trail by jury on August 26.