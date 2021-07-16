Council's three years of discharge into one of nation's most polluted lakes

Non-compliant wastewater has been following into Lake Waikare from Te Kauwahata’s wastewater treatment plant for three years. (Pictured) the wastewater treatment plant.

Waikato District Council has been allowing non-compliant wastewater into a heavily degraded north Waikato lake for the past three years.

Flows from Te Kauwhata’s wastewater treatment plant into Lake Waikare have been non-compliant with levels of phosphorus, nitrogen and E.coli.

It comes on the back of a fresh health warning issued for the lake, thought to be one of the most polluted in the country, warning people away from contact with the water due to blooms of toxic algae.

Waikato Regional Council issued an abatement notice in 2019 against the plant, but say the contamination can't change until a scheduled upgrade is completed.

But a leading freshwater ecologist says it's an “appalling failure” of enforcement from the region’s environmental regulator.

Waikato District Council Special Infrastructure Projects Manager Ian Cathcart said the plant is “old technology", trying to deal with booming development in the north Waikato town.

“It simply doesn't have the capacity to treat water effectively.”

Lake Waikare is one of the most polluted lakes in the country, and a 2012 study put it at one of the most polluted lakes in the world.

Low-lake levels, surrounding farming practices and infestation of koi carp has led to its degraded state, and it often changes colour throughout the year.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF/Waikato Times Development in Te Kauwhata is contributing to an inability to treat water flowing into the lake.

The council has been allowed to discharge treated wastewater to the lake for 30 years but in the past three years the compliance has failed.

The treatment plant will be rebuilt with a new UV unit installed in December 2021, and Membrane Aerated Biofilm-Reactor (MABR) plant in April 2022.

“This technology is expected to bring the treated wastewater discharge back into compliance with the consent,” Cathcart said.

Cathcart said the amount of non-compliant wastewater was too small to have a major impact on toxic algal blooms.

Waikato District Mayor Allan Sanson said he wasn’t aware of the technicalities causing the non-compliance, but that maintaining and funding water infrastructure was a challenge for councils around the country.

“I’ll admit we probably haven’t been the best at this in the past.”

As part of the resource consent for the Lakeside Development, the treatment plant must be upgraded before the first 400 houses are built, Sanson said.

But freshwater ecologist Mike Joy said the situation showed an "appalling failure” from Waikato Regional Council, as an environmental regulator, for turning a blind eye to pollution.

“Their job is to protect the lake, not protect the Waikato District Council.”

Stuff Mike Joy said the failing treatment plant was “completely unacceptable” and said Waikato Regional Council should be protecting the lake.

“This is an example of the same thing happening all over New Zealand for a long, long time because there’s no enforcement from regional councils on district councils.”

Joy said wastewater with high levels of nitrogen and phosphorous drive algae blooms and algae flows, which can cause the lake to turn different colours.

Even treated wastewater was not healthy for lake water quality, he said.

Lake Waikare is in an almost constant state of warning for toxic algae blooms, or cyanobacteria, which threatens the health of humans and animals exposed to the water.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF Lake Waikare, near Te Kauwhata, has constant health warnings in place.

Joy said the abatement notice was “pretty tough” but the council should issue a sizeable fine which is then directed towards the upgrade of the treatment plant.

Waikato Regional Council Resource Use Director Brent Sinclair said the degradation of Lake Waikare is due to multiple factors, not just the treatment plant.

“We take our regulatory role very seriously and work hard to hold those who are non-compliant to account.

“That includes territorial authorities.”

The May 2019 abatement notice was “very clear direction” to Waikato District Council that it must cease the non-compliant discharge, he said.