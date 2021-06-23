Oscar the blind owl, whose magical antics delighted school children, dies

Blind little owl Oscar, who delighted thousands of people with his antics, has died. (Video first published November 2016)

He might have been little, but Oscar the blind owl touched thousands of lives as he hopped from hand to hand and enjoyed the pats his adoring audiences gave him.

Famous in North Canterbury, the little German owl turned up at Oxford Bird Rescue in a bad way back in 2016 – and changed the lives of carers Scott and Tracey Bowman forever.

Choking on his emotions, Scott recounted how the plucky owl had fought back against the odds to become a part of their family.

Supplied/Stuff Famed through North Canterbury, Oscar the blind owl had a following all around the world.

Oscar did not wake up last week after he was administered anaesthetic for ongoing eye issues.

Born blind in one eye, the little bird had a mishap while flying around St Andrews in South Canterbury and ended up piercing his good eye with some chicken wire.

But that didn’t stop him from becoming a community institution.

Right from the start the owl had “something” special about him.

Supplied/Stuff Small and perfectly formed in the eyes of the thousands of lives he touched, Oscar passed away last week.

Scott described Oscar as “magic” with a winning personality, saying he was the gentlest owl he had ever known.

“Normally he would have had to be put down because of his medical issues but he was rare in that, for a wild bird, he was very friendly.”

Unable to catch his own food, Oscar was fussy about his home and liked to snack on his favourite food of moths, which sometimes made his beak quiver with delight.

Normally raptors dislike any human contact, finding it stressful – but not Oscar.

Calm, chilled and at ease, he settled into his new home – and the Bowmans settled in to their nightly routine of taking him out of his lounge aviary to a perch so that the clever bird could roam from couch to couch.

With a good memory, Oscar knew his way around the lounge and quickly learned how to hop from hand to hand when the couple began to use him to advocate in public on behalf of New Zealand raptors.

Supplied/Stuff Oscar was beloved by school children and North Canterbury residents and was cared for by Oxford Bird Rescue.

Soon he was a superstar, enchanting thousands of school children and residents alike.

Even photographers loved the courageous bird who, despite being blind, would know how to display his best side and stare down the lens like a supermodel whenever the shutters starting clicking.

On Wednesday the Bowmans were heartbroken, Scott saying in all the years the couple have been rescuing raptors, he had never encountered a personality like Oscar’s.

With hundreds of messages from around New Zealand and the world the couple were taking comfort that their little owl had made a difference.

“He really was a special little guy.”