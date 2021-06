A crash on State Highway 1 in Wellington is causing significant delays for southbound motorists.

A crash that created significant delays southbound on State Highway 1 between Tawa and Porirua on Wednesday morning has been cleared.

The crash occurred in the southbound lane at the Tawa interchange on SH1 about 6.45am, said Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said.

The crash was cleared shortly after 8am but Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advised that congestion remained heavy in the area.