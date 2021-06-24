Thousands of Lower Hutt households without bins ahead of new waste and recycling service

Up to 3000 Lower Hutt households will be without new bins in time for July 1 – the start of the city’s revamped waste and recycling service.

The Hutt City Council has blamed Covid-19 related shipping delays on the hold-up, with the last lot of bins not scheduled to arrive from Australia – where they were manufactured – until after the July 1 start date.

The council voted last year to introduce a rates-funded waste collection scheme to replace a user-pays system. New recycling bins, one for plastic paper and cans, and another for glass, will be rolled out at the same time.

Council chief executive Jo Miller said the delay occurred despite efforts to have the bins brought over earlier.

“The shipping company unilaterally decided to bump the [booking] to a later sailing,” she said. “This follows previous cancellations and international shipping delays as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Interim arrangements have been made for households that will be without the bins when the new service starts. The green recycling crates currently in use would continue to be emptied.

“These properties are receiving a letter and a set of rubbish bags to tide them over until the bins are delivered,” Miller said.

The final shipment of bins would be delivered the week they arrive, though it was unclear when this would be.

Miller said about 93 per cent of the city’s 40,000 households would have their bins by the time the service started.

The introduction of the new waste and recycling system has proved controversial. Opponents claimed the council-supplied wheelie bins would create a monopoly and force firms that provided waste pick-up services under the user-pays scheme to close down, with a loss of local jobs.

As part of the waste and recycling overhaul, Waste Management – the company selected to deliver the services – will introduce 11 electric collection trucks, giving Lower Hutt one of the largest electric rubbish truck fleets in the country.