Auckland tornado: Children of Janesh Prasad lead tributes to their 'Papa' at funeral

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern expresses sympathy for the family of tornado victim Janesh Prasad at a press conference in Auckland on Monday.

The children of tornado victim Janesh Prasad bravely remembered their father at his packed funeral attended by hundreds of people.

Prasad, 41, was killed on Saturday as a freak tornado wreaked havoc in Papatoetoe, south Auckland, shortly after 8am.

He was working at Ports of Auckland’s South Auckland Freight Hub when he was picked up by the tornado and thrown against an object.

Supplied The last photo taken of Janesh Prasad the day before he died.

Hundreds of people turned out to his funeral at Ann's Funeral Home, in Wiri, on Wednesday to celebrate his life.

Many spoke about his good heart, smile that lit up the room, ambition, hard work and his love of beer and lamb curry.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Prasad moved to New Zealand in 2015 for a better life with his family.

But it was his children's words that expressed him so well – how he was determined to build a better life for them, make them happy and always made them laugh.

“Every weekend he’d always cook, and he made the best palau and curry. We enjoyed soccer and I loved to cuddle with my Papa,” his daughter Ashley, 14, said.

“He wanted me to become a beautician and I promise to fulfil your wish for me, Papa.”

His son Jesh, 10, spoke about his father’s love for soccer, and how he would always win during their one-on-one games.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Hundreds of people turned up to Prasad’s funeral in Wiri, south Auckland.

“He was the best dad in the world, and he was a very kind person,” he said.

“We always went to the night market on Thursday. His favourite food was curry, and he always won at soccer. My Papa wanted me to study hard and be successful, I promise to do that.

“I will look after my sister Ashley and mum for you, Papa, I promise.”

The pair promised to graduate from university - a dream he held for them which he never achieved.

Prasad moved to New Zealand from Fiji with his family in 2015 for a better life.

He was the second eldest child of Ram Naresh, of Vuci, in Nausori, Fiji.

He helped raise his three siblings by working on a farm in Keilikoso, Labasa, with his father when he couldn't afford to pay for his tertiary eduction.

Prasad married his wife, Mala Archana Devi, in 2006.

Family friend Vishal Kumar described him as a great family man who loved to socialise and won the hearts of every person he met.

“He had lots of dreams and desires for his family to buy a house and to see his family children graduating from higher college which he never could achieve in his life.”