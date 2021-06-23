Hamilton to Auckland train back on track after two-hour holdup

The 5.46am Te Huia train was stuck 8 kilometres from Papakura for more than two hours this morning with passengers waiting on board (file photo.)

The Hamilton to Auckland train was stuck on railway tracks for more than two hours on Wednesday morning, due to a broken down Auckland Transport train further up the line.

The Te Huia train, which left Hamilton at 5.46am, was stuck 8km from Papakura station until 9.55am, passenger Neil Bradley told Stuff.

The train was due to arrive at Papakura at 7.25am.

AARON LEAMAN/STUFF When will Te Huia get you from Hamilton into Auckland faster than a car? The Minister of Transport says some days it already does.

Bradley said travellers were informed a train had broken down further up the line near Papakura station, causing the delay.

He had asked if passengers could get off to get taxis but was told for safety reasons that wasn’t possible.

“For me, it’s very frustrating, I had a work meeting in Auckland I had to catch the ferry for.

“I allowed one hour-and-a-half in case something like this happened, but I’ve completely missed the meeting now.

“My day has been wasted.”

Bradley said the staff had provided free coffee and brownies to the passengers while they waited.

Christel Yardley/Stuff An Auckland Transport shuttle train broke down between Papakura and Pukekohe on Wednesday morning, keeping Te Huia passengers waiting for more than two hours.

Waikato Regional Council public transport manager Andrew Wilson said a diesel shuttle operated by Auckland Transport broke down between Papakura and Pukekohe, blocking the line.

The Te Huia train was unable to pass until an additional AT unit could shunt the shuttle.

About 17 passengers were on board.

They disembarked at Papakura once the train started moving again, Wilson said in a statement.

The second train, which left Hamilton at 6.28am and carried 35 passengers, stopped at Pukekohe where passengers were transferred by bus to Papakura.