Constable who quit police two weeks after terror attack felt 'forced to resign'

Paul Leon had worked for the police for less than two weeks before seeking help from a wellness officer for not coping. (File photo)

A Christchurch police constable who started on the beat the day after the March 15 terror attack told management he was not coping, then quit two weeks later feeling he had no option but to resign.

Paul Leon’s probationary constable role began on March 16, 2019, after mass shootings at two Christchurch mosques prompted a massive police response.

Leon quickly began to struggle with administrative tasks and what he says was a lack of support from colleagues, an Employment Relations Authority (ERA) decision shows.

On March 27, after having worked eight shifts, Leon told a police wellness officer he was anxious and not coping.

After meeting with Leon at a café, Senior Sergeant Nicola Reeves approved a break from two shifts with the understanding he would return to work on March 30.

However, Leon did not feel fit to return to work and after seeing a police clinical psychologist he asked about the possibility of being transferred to a non-sworn role.

On April 15, Leon was informed that no such position was available. He then resigned.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Police and forensic staff outside the Linwood mosque the day after the deadly mosque shootings in Christchurch. (File photo)

In his written resignation, he stipulated he had “struggled to adapt quickly enough to the file management, taskings and paperwork load ... required of a constable”.

When Reeves spoke to Leon’s GP two days later, she asked if he would be able to rejoin the police after taking time off. Reeves said such an application would be considered by recruitment taking into account his mental health and the circumstances of his resignation.

In August 2019, Leon submitted an application to rejoin the police in the Wellington district, but it was declined.

In July last year, Leon approached the ERA seeking leave to bring a compensation claim for lost wages and constructive dismissal. He asked the authority to allow him to raise the personal grievance outside the 90-day time limit allowed by law.

Leon based his application on the fact that he was “forced to resign” and was mentally in no position to raise the claim in the 90 days after leaving the police.

NZ POLICE A NZ Police recruitment video launched in 2019.

He further claimed he was given the impression that if he later regretted his decision, he could return to the police. He also said he was not given an exit interview, where he could have raised his concerns.

In a decision released last week, the authority said there was no exceptional circumstances allowing Leon to raise a grievance claim after the deadline.

The authority did not consider the police had breached its duty in their response to Leon’s report that he was not coping, but acknowledged the lack of HR involvement was “astonishing” given Leon’s relative inexperience.

The authority said while it found in favour of the police, their handling of Leon’s resignation was “less than ideal” and they had to reflect on how the situation was handled.

