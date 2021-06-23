Changes needed or more people will die in Robinson helicopters, investigator tells inquest

The Robinson R44 involved in a 2015 crash in which two men were killed.

People will continue to die in Robinson helicopter crashes unless more work is done to understand mast bumping, a coroner’s inquest has heard.

Prosolve​ independent investigator Andrew McGregor said hundreds of people had died worldwide and there had been 19 deaths in New Zealand since 1991 due to mast bumping in Robinson helicopters.

“This trend will continue until remedial measures ... have been undertaken,” he said.

McGregor was giving evidence on the sixth day of an inquest into the 2015 deaths of helicopter pilot Stephen Combe, 42, and student James Patterson Gardner, 18, near Queenstown.

They were flying in a Robinson 44 owned by Over The Top, a helicopter company owned by Lousia “Choppy” Patterson, the mother of Patterson Gardner.

McGregor told coroner Alexandra Cunninghame​ it was possible the helicopter experienced a sudden wind gust, despite the settled weather on the day of the crash.

This could have led to an unexpected low-gravity encounter, or a sense of weightlessness – a factor often attributed to a rapid right roll, mast bumping and in-flight break-up of Robinson helicopters.

A 2016 Transport Accident Investigation Commission report into the crash found the Over the Top helicopter broke apart in mid-air due to the rotor blades striking the cabin, caused by mast bumping.

Mast bumping is contact between an inner part of a main rotor mechanism and the main rotor drive shaft; it usually results in the helicopter breaking up in flight.

Legal counsel for Over the Top, Garth Gallaway​ told the coroner there had been 32 safety notices from Robinson Helicopters.

“But the real life-situation is the pilots in air flying the helicopter get in a low-G [gravity] situation, through no fault of the pilot, and the pilot has less than a second to recover that aircraft before the blades kill them.”

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Prosolve director Andrew McGregor was commissioned by the coroner to investigate the 2015 Queenstown helicopter crash that claimed the lives of James Patterson Gardner and Stephen Combe.

McGregor outlined a history of inconsistent and conflicting advice on flying Robinson helicopters and incomplete investigations.

There was growing concern that the design of Robinson Helicopters was responsible for the mast bumping, but the Robinson Helicopter Company said turbulence can be handled reasonably well if the pilot does the right things, he said.

However, the Robinson flight manual prohibits low-gravity flying, even in training situations, making it difficult for pilots of learn to react appropriately.

Concerns by the United States accident investigation authority, the National Transportation Safety Board, in the 1990s led to a simulation model being developed by Georgia Tech School of Aerospace Engineering to study the response of the helicopters in turbulence.

However, in 1995 the project ran out of money and was closed.

In 2018 a model of a Robinson R66 rotor blade system was created at the University of Maryland with assistance from Robinson Helicopters, but the study was later said to be subject to “significant uncertainty”.

In New Zealand conflicting advice from US authorities and Robinson Helicopters led to the Civil Aviation Authority cancelling limitations and safety awareness training on R44s in 2004. New rules were put in place in 2016.

By 2016 the TAIC was so concerned about the mast bumping problem it added Robinson helicopters to its watchlist, leading to government departments such as the Department of Conservation to stop using them​.

Supplied James Patterson Gardner and his mother Louisa "Choppy" Patterson. James was 18 when he was killed in a helicopter crash in 2015. His mother is the owner of the helicopter company.

McGregor concluded that a better understanding of mast bumping was needed to prevent further similar accidents, including development of a model that could be used for flight testing, led by investigation authorities.

If the work was not done then further limitations should be imposed on the speed Robinson helicopters can fly at and limitations on flight in high winds, turbulence and by pilots with insufficient experience.

He also supported a plea by Patterson for in-flight cameras to be included in Robinson helicopter cabins as they could give information about the flight in the event of a crash.