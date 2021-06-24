Auckland tornado: 'Hero' builder who helped fix 60 homes motivated by love not money

When people in his Papatoetoe community needed help to save their homes after a tornado struck, Sulendra Raju sprang into action.

A builder who stepped in to put tarpaulins on more than 60 homes that lost their roofs and windows after a tornado struck south Auckland says he just wanted to lend a helping hand.

Sulendra Raju, 46, the owner of All In One Builders Company Ltd, in Papatoetoe, was praised for his heroic efforts by Auckland mayor Phil Goff in the aftermath of the freak weather event that resulted in a death.

He and his men were one of the first on the scene on Saturday and immediately got to work covering damaged roofs, boarding up windows and doing makeshift repairs to fallen fences.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Sulendra Raju, hero builder, helped put up tarpaulins on tornado damaged homes in Papatoetoe immediately after it hit on Saturday morning.

He did it all for free, out of love for the community he's lived in for more than 10 years.

READ MORE:

* Auckland tornado: PM expresses 'heartfelt sympathy' to family of man killed

* Auckland tornado: 80 houses still with no power and welfare centre closes

* Auckland tornado: Worker died after being picked up and thrown against object



Raju, who is Fijian, was at home when the tornado struck at around 8am Saturday, and found out about the devastation through friends who had called him.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Drone footage shows the damage caused by the tornado in Papatoetoe on the weekend.

He immediately asked his wife to put up a post on Facebook, offering assistance to anyone affected.

“I left home, told the boys to load up the trucks with tarpaulins, nails, whatever building material we needed to do makeshift repairs,” Raju said.

“We didn’t know what sort of damages we would expect ... it was the worst I’d ever seen from a weather event ... we wanted to make sure that people didn’t suffer more damage to their properties.”

His team of 65 staff started on Seddon Ave and made their way to other affected streets.

“Most of the roads were closed but we just wanted to help. We finally got through to Seddon Ave and that’s when people started approaching us to help them as well.”

They were on the ground working from 9am until late at night on Saturday. They ran out of tarpaulin at one stage but were thankful for donations from DIY store Bunnings, so they could continue their relief efforts.

RICKY WILSON Raj called up 65 of his staff on Saturday to help with makeshift repairs to damaged homes in Papatoetoe.

“My boys would have been working as usual that day but I called them all to help with the tornado damages, it was more important.”

Raju said the firm was still getting calls from residents asking for help with repairs.

Winds picked up again on Monday and they had to readjust some roof coverings and fences.

It’s not the first time the Navakai man from Nadi, Fiji, has stepped in to help his community.

Last year he helped residents affected by a tornado in south Auckland – where roofs were uplifted, trees knocked down, and an ambulance had its windows smashed in as a woman was giving birth inside.

“At the end of the day it's not all about money, it’s about heart because we come into this world empty, we die empty. We just have to be kind to people.

“If we can be of any help, that’s all that matters.”

The Government and Auckland Council have pledged $200,000 to a relief fund to help those affected by the tornado.