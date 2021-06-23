Auckland tornado: Papatoetoe family frustrated by insurance delay

Drone footage shows the damage caused by the tornado in Papatoetoe on the weekend.

Tornado-hit south Auckland residents are frustrated after having to wait three days for an insurance assessor to come to their damaged property.

Mike Putt and his step-children Monique and Etienne Game had their garage and parts of their home wrecked during the freak weather event in Papatoetoe on Saturday.

The tornado killed worker Janesh Prasad and injured two others. Numerous houses have been left uninhabitable.

Everyone in Putt and Game family has worked in insurance at some stage in their lives, so their expectations of service were high.

Monique Game said she was shocked their insurance company Tower wasn’t ready to open its phone lines on a Sunday, when it is typically closed.

On Monday, Putt left five voicemail messages and two missed calls for the representative assigned to their case over text, and still no one came by close of business that day.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The cleanup after the weather event which damaged numerous properties and killed one person in Papatoetoe continues. Siblings Etienne and Monique Game in front of their family home.

“The customer call centre said it was too short notice. I said ‘you’ve got to be kidding me’,” Putt said.

“You had a whole day of news, to think about your customers and be ready for them.”

He said he wished the company had thought more proactively about clients in the tornado-affected area.

“That’s why we pay premiums,” Etienne Game said.

heaven.annavas/Tiktok Footage captured by a Papatoetoe resident shows items thrown into the air during a tornado in south Auckland.

Tower’s head of corporate affairs Emily Davies said the company has contacted the Game and Putt family to apologise.

“We were concerned to hear about this customer’s experience and have reached out to them to apologise for the time it took to get in contact with us following the large tornado that damaged many homes in south Auckland on Saturday,” Davies said in an emailed statement.

“We are reviewing this customer’s experience to identify where we can improve during times of significantly high call volumes following a sudden event.

“We are pleased that the customer’s claim is underway and Tower is actively supporting them through this process.”

Despite the family's experience, Davies said Tower “swung into action” the morning the tornado hit.

“Our call centre teams worked through the weekend handling a significant volume of calls, processing claims and providing practical support and advice.

“This includes on Sunday when our after-hours team continued to provide customers with urgent assistance.

“We had our contractors on site in South Auckland within hours of the event, assisting customers who needed urgent help making their homes safe. Teams have also been on site since Monday assessing damage and continuing to make homes secure.”

Auckland Emergency Management said of 251 homes assessed by Tuesday afternoon, 22 had been deemed uninhabitable and 60 had restricted entry due to damage.