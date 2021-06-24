Blood loss forces mum to give birth at 26 weeks, leaving family stranded in New Zealand

Scarlett Fraser is in Wellington's neonatal intensive care unit after being born at 26 weeks.

A holiday to New Zealand has left a family stranded and struggling to cope after the mother was forced to have an emergency caesarean.

Tyson Fraser, 27, Tahlia Potaka, 29, and their 15-month-old daughter Hazel Fraser, flew to Palmerston North from Queensland for a family wedding on Queen’s Birthday weekend.

But a horror bleed from her uterus at the ceremony has forced the family and their premature baby to stay in the country with no money and no idea how they will get through the next six months.

It had been postponed last year due to Covid-19, but with the travel bubble open, family from across New Zealand and Australia gathered to celebrate Fraser’s brother’s marriage.

Potaka, only 24 weeks pregnant, was getting ready for the ceremony at a hotel when she noticed blood.

Not wanting to draw attention to herself or interrupt the festivities, she used menstrual pads to catch the heavy bleeding.

“There wasn’t any pain, so I thought I was all right,” Potaka said. “I didn’t want to worry him [Fraser] or ruin his night.”

But the bleeding wouldn’t stop.

Supplied Tahlia Potaka in hospital after bleeding heavily during her pregnancy.

Potaka decided to take herself to Palmerston North Hospital after the wedding. She was flown to Wellington Hospital for treatment when doctors saw her blood pressure was 185/150.

She lost 800 millilitres of blood in nine hours.

“You hear about it happening to other people, but you never think it's ever going to be you,” she said.

Her blood clotted and she was put on observation, but on June 16 she began to bleed again and an emergency caesarean was performed.

Scarlett Ururangi Taiaroa Fraser was born at just over 26 weeks and was taken to the neonatal intensive care unit. Potaka rested in hospital, while Fraser and Hazel waited at Ronald McDonald House.

Covered in tubes, Scarlett's parents visit her every day.

Potaka was overcome with emotion as she described watching her daughter stop breathing for 20 seconds at a time.

She trusts the doctors when they say it’s normal, but it’s frightening to watch your child struggle for breath.

“Sometimes you just keep reliving it. It’s just so much to take in.”

Supplied Hazel Fraser, 15 months, and dad Tyson Fraser in the neonatal intensive care unit meeting their newest family member Scarlett Fraser.

They were told Scarlett and Potaka were not to leave the country for six months, as Scarlett’s condition was too fragile and the flight could trigger Potaka’s bleeds due to hypertension.

It was then it began to dawn on the family their lives back in Queensland were waiting for them and would need tending to.

Their rented home, their car and phone repayments and other bills still needed paying.

Fraser was the breadwinner and Potaka looked after Hazel and studied to be an accountant.

With no way to earn money or put their bills on hold, the pressure of their financial commitments was beginning to build.

“It’s been pretty stressful,” Fraser said. “I’m just taking it day-by-day. I'm thinking about how I can help and trying to support our family.”

He considered returning to Australia to send money back to Potaka while he waited for his family to return, but Potaka said she needed him by her side as they navigated the fears they held for Scarlett and continued to raise Hazel.

To ease the burden, Potaka’s brother created a GoFundMe page to help with the costs of being stranded in New Zealand.

More than $12,000 had been raised by Wednesday afternoon.

Not ones to put their hands out, they were shocked and humbled by the generosity of people who heard their story.

“It’s taken a massive weight off,” Potaka said.

The family expected to stay in New Zealand until Scarlett was ready to travel.