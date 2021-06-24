Firefighters hope inferno shocks people into practising fire safety

Flames burst from the windows and doors of a house burn, designed to educate the public on fire safety.

As an inferno took hold of a three-bedroom dwelling, windows smashed and everything the fire touched was destroyed.

Fire and Emergency NZ televised the live house fire from the moment washing at the Cook St home caught fire by the heater, to when the roof caved in after it had been eaten away by flames in Palmerston North on Wednesday night.

Incident controller Chris Kennedy set up the educational burning around the typical narrative of a parent hanging up washing on a clothes horse, but becoming distracted by their children, bumping the clothing into the heater.

Within 20 seconds the fire took hold of the clothing, spreading to the rug below and quickly moving across the floor towards the walls.

READ MORE:

* Battle of the twins in athletic champs sprint races

* Manawatū Cyclones hope to knock over Waikato in semifinal

* Angus Lyver returns from secondary school athletics champs with complete set of medals



WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Twins Ethan and Paige Mortensen, 9, watch the controlled house fire in amazement.

Arna Mortensen brought her twins, Ethan and Paige, 9, down in their dressing gowns to watch the home be destroyed by fire. They were among a crowd of more than 300 people.

They were excited to watch the blaze erupt from the home, and Mortensen said she was using it as a learning opportunity.

After watching the home burn in front of them, she hoped the twins would gain an appreciation for how dangerous a fire could be.

“It's so important just so they don’t do anything silly with fire, because it’s just so easy for your house to go up in flames.”

In two minutes the fire had raged through the living room, blackening the windows and melting the netting curtains in the front window.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff In black, Tyler Davies, 9, points in amazement as fire destroys a home in front of him.

Tyler Davies, 9, gasped as the windows began to smash, sending tornado-like columns of black smoke into the sky.

“It looks like a steam train,” he said.

In the cold winter air the fire's warmth grew significantly in three minutes, and so did its ferocity.

The crowd gasped as the fire moved through everything in its path.

Kennedy said people would be blown away by a fire’s speed and intensity.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Incident controller Chris Kennedy speaks about fire safety as the blaze rages behind him.

“Smoke is a killer. Three minutes and your house is unsurvivable. Hopefully tonight we've shown people why it’s so important to have working smoke alarms.”

Firefighters were called to 5588 house fires in the last financial year and 33 per cent of them didn’t have working smoke alarms.

Kennedy said making sure you had working smoke alarms for an early warning, having an escape plan that had been rehearsed regularly and making sure everyone went to the same meeting place and didn't leave was essential to surviving.

“We have had incidents where people come out, can't see mum, dad, brother, sister, so they go back in looking for them, but actually they've already come out – they're just at the back of the house instead of the front and subsequently they lose their lives.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Hundreds on the street and thousands at home watch as firefighters burn a home down in Palmerston North.

“The last thing we want is for people to get out and make it out safe, then go back inside to get something that could be replaced.”

Leanne Jacobs and her son Corbin Bound, 9, watched on as the home's ceiling fell, the walls were eaten away, and everything inside was destroyed.

Their neighbour's home burned down three years ago, so the demonstration hit close to home, Jacobs said.

“It was quite horrifying really, seeing this here makes me think of all their loss.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff It took just 15 minutes for flames to engulf this home.

“I imagine it’s a bit of light entertainment for some, but for others it will make them seriously think about what's going on in their home.”

Jacobs believed many people became complacent with smoke alarms, taking the batteries out when they were set off by cooking or not testing them regularly.

“It’s all the things you can’t replace like the photo albums, the memories, the paintings that he did when he was little, there's that loss but also what you'd be grateful for at the time is that you get out with your lives and unharmed.”

Fire and Emergency NZ national advisor for fire risk management Pete Gallagher said he was pleased with how the burn went. He hoped it made people stop and think about their own safety plans.

“The situation we had last night is fairly typical for winter. Because people get away with it a few times, they think that it’s safe behaviour.

“If we get 500 people thinking about fire safety, that's 500 more than we had the day before.”

Quick Facts: