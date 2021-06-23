Urgent appeal to help more families leaving Gloriavale

The Gloriavale Leavers’ Support Trust has launched an emergency welfare appeal to help people leaving Gloriavale get back on their feet.

Increasing numbers of people are leaving Gloriavale and urgently need support, a charity for leavers says.

The Gloriavale Leavers’ Support Trust says urgent support is needed for dozens of members leaving the reclusive West Coast Christian community.

The trust has launched an emergency welfare appeal to address “the escalating demand” for financial support to help those leaving get back on their feet.

It has launched an appeal video featuring more than 25 ex-Gloriavale children whose families have been helped by the trust in recent months.

Trust manager Liz Gregory said families were leaving the close-knit community with next to no money and few possessions or resources, and needed to learn how to live in society.

“We offer what is effectively a specialist refugee resettlement service, including wrap-around social services, but we have not managed to secure government funding. Each resettlement is done in a very personalised and caring manner,” she said.

It has already received generous donations of goods and clothing but money was its most pressing need. Gregory said.

“It takes tremendous courage for the families to leave behind everything they know and everyone they love. We want to ensure they are supported wherever they choose to resettle.”

Gregory said more than 50 people had left from 11 different family groupings in recent months.

“This is an escalation from what we have seen in the past. Because things are unstable in Gloriavale, we expect to see a growing stream of people leave the community for a number of months yet.”

Former member Rosanna Overcomer is on the trust after leaving the community in 2013 with her husband and three children.

“I had to learn everything at the age of 27,” she said.

Donations from the trust helped them create a new home and feel safe and welcomed into their new community.

Virginia Courage, who left in October 2019 with her husband and 10 children, said: “The support we received from the trust was absolutely terrific.

“I don’t think we could have done it without the help we received. We also felt so welcomed by the local community.”

Gregory said more and more people were leaving Gloriavale as pressure grows on the community.

In the past year, Oranga Tamariki and police have interviewed a significant number of people in connection to alleged child sexual abuse.

The community recently agreed to the Public Trust performing a reviewing role after legal action launched by former Gloriavale members in September last year.

Ex-member John Ready accused the leaders of a “dereliction of duty” towards their members but Gloriavale’s leaders denied any breaches in their statement of defence.

The legal proceedings were put on hold while regular reports have to be presented to the High Court for a period of 18 months. There are currently about 560 residents in Gloriavale.