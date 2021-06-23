Covid-19 NZ: Ski-fields hoping bubble opens before Aussie school holidays

The capital will remain at level 2 until Sunday, Chris Hipkins said.

The closure of the New South Wales travel bubble has come as a blow to the nation’s ski-fields, which are expecting bumper numbers of Australian visitors numbers from Friday when their school holidays begin.

Paul Anderson, chief executive of NZSki, which runs Mt Hutt, Coronet Peak and the Remarkables ski fields in the South Island, says like everyone he was keeping a “watching brief” on the developing situation.

With solid bookings from Australia over the school holidays, Anderson hoped the bubble would only be temporarily paused.

MT HUTT SKI AREA/SUPPLIED More than 2200 people descended on Mt Hutt for the opening of the 2021 season.

Australians make up to 40 per cent of visitors to the Remarkables alone, and Anderson said any extension of the travel bubble would be of concern.

However, this week’s pause would not have a significant impact as Mt Hutt in Canterbury was the only ski-field of the three open, and its customer base is domestic.

“We hope they get the cluster under control, but Wellington is of concern as well.”

Danny Warley/Supplied Snow making was underway at Cardrona Alpine Resort recently due to a lack of snow down south.

Treble Cone general manager Bridget Legnavsky said the pause in the travel bubble coincided well with a lack of snow down south.

The Wanaka ski field had moved its opening date from Friday to Monday, and was hoping next week’s forecast snowfalls would lead to a big dump on the field.

“We could be in a different position by next week and will have hopefully kicked into it.”

Legnavsky said she was grateful the Government was making Trans-Tasman decisions based on safety, saying the last thing anyone in the Wanaka region wanted was a Covid-19 outbreak.

She said while the domestic market was a strong part of their business, there would still be skiers coming in from other parts of Australia outside the New South Wales travel bubble.

Meanwhile, North Island ski fields had larger issues than the Sydney Covid outbreak, with Ruapehu Alpine Lifts chief executive Jono Dean saying the winter season was yet to kick in.

Ruapehu Alpine Lifts/Supplied Ruapehu Alpine Lifts says snowmaking should mean Happy Valley opens on time at Queen's Birthday weekend.

While the Sky Waka Gondola and Happy Valley beginners’ ski area opened on Queen’s Birthday weekend, the Whakapapa and Turoa ski fields were not scheduled to open until early July, if weather conditions allow.

“To date we haven’t had much snowfall, so we’re hoping that Mother Nature will play her part.”

Dean said the majority of mountain visitors were from New Zealand and they were confident they would have a high level of demand once the ski fields opened.

He said support from the Government through the pandemic that has allowed it to get to this point was welcome, but the company still sought support around critical issues such as immigration support for critical seasonal workers.

“The mountain has taken a hard hit like many businesses, and has suffered from a lack of overseas visitors.

“But on the other hand it has also attracted people who haven’t visited the mountain before or for a long time.”