Flood-affected Ashburton farmers slam $4 million support package

Staven McQuillan has been left with almost nothing after his small farm was destroyed when the Okuku River broke free of its banks and formed a new branch through his land.

She brought scones, but her hosts wanted so much more.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a $4 million package for Mid-Canterbury farmers struggling to repair their flood-affected land during a visit to Ashburton on Thursday.

It comes after an intense storm in May overwhelmed rivers in rural Canterbury, causing major damage to farms.

Farmers spoken to by Stuff said it was not nearly enough.

Darryl Butterick could muster two words: “Oh Christ”.

Alden Williams/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visits Ann-Marie and Chris Allen’s farm near Ashburton, which was flooded during recent heavy rain.

His land sustained more than $1 million worth of damage when the north branch of the Ashburton River broke its banks.

Butterick blamed the regional council, ECan, for not maintaining rivers.

“It just seems they can walk away and wave the middle finger as they go out the door.

Butterick expected some farmers to walk off because it was becoming impossible to get help.

“God knows what I’m going to do. This has the potential to ruin us.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Ashburton beef, sheep and deer farmer Darryl Butterick with the cows that washed up on his farm.

While not surprised the Government did not stump up more, he was angry they did not understand what was needed. Ardern brought scones to the meeting, but Butterick was in no mood for polite afternoon tea.

“All this 'be kind’ bulls... means nothing.”

Spending nearly $700 million on a cycle lane on the Auckland Harbour bridge was a kick in the teeth for local farmers, he said.

Mid-Canterbury Rural Support Trust chairperson Peter Reveley said he was not even sure where $4m would go.

“We need $10m just to get the shingle out of the Ashburton River, and are they going to give Environment Canterbury a loan of $15m to put the shingle on farms back in the river?”

Reveley said on top of all the damage, high country farmers could be faced with losing stock if next week’s forecast of heavy snow occurs.

Alden Williams/Stuff Ardern meeting with the Ashburton mayor and council staff on Thursday.

Flood gates erected on properties would most likely get covered with snow, allowing stock to escape, he said.

An additional $100,000 will also be provided to mayoral relief funds to help Canterbury communities.

The Government funding is in addition to $500,000 committed by the Ministry for Primary Industries earlier this month, and a previous $100,000 for the mayoral relief funds.

Ardern said farmers were facing “significant costs” not covered by insurance.

At a press conference, she said the Government had not ruled out extra funding. It was too early to have a full assessment of the scale of the damage and what would be required.

Acting Agriculture Minister Meka Whaitiri said the region’s farmers and their communities had a big cleanup ahead. The Government remained “committed to helping them get through”, she said.

Farmer Chris Allen, who hosted Ardern on his damaged property, said she made it “quite clear” this funding was not the end of the road and it would be delivered with speed.

He was pleased with the robustness of the criteria for granting funds.

“It’s really clear so that farmers can have clarity about what they can do going forward without having to have a grinding democratic process.”

Hopes for new Ashburton bridge

Ashburton mayor Neil Brown said he asked Ardern during the visit to provide the $8.7m still needed to fast-track a new $30m bridge.

Following the meeting, Brown told Stuff the Government had agreed to more discussions when a business case was completed.

“I am always hopeful,” he said.

The district council was granted $94,000 from the Government’s provincial growth fund in 2019 to develop a business case for the second urban bridge.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Ardern visited Ashburton earlier this month and toured the region by air.

The town’s vulnerability was exposed in the recent floods when the current bridge had to be closed several times, effectively splitting the South Island’s east coast in two and hindering supply routes.

Brown said construction of the second bridge could start as early as the end of next year – well ahead of the initial target of 2025 – but the business case needed to be completed and the Government needed to commit to fund the shortfall first.

Chris Skelton/Stuff The recent floods hit Ashburton and Mid-Canterbury the hardest.

Ardern appeared lukewarm to Brown’s plea, saying she was concerned it would set a precedent for other local councils.

Brown said the Ashburton District Council saw it differently “because this is a State Highway 1 bridge”.

Building another bridge in Ashburton would connect the region and the entire South Island, he said.

“So that’s why we see it’s more of a Government thing than a local thing.”

Earlier Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency systems manager Peter Connors gave Ardern an update on repairs to the bridge.

Connors said work on the 130-millimetre slump that had appeared following the floods would take about six weeks to complete.

A “massive” scour in the riverbed had caused the slump and the agency would jack up beams to re-level the bridge, he said.