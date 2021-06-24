Flood-affected Ashburton farmers to get $4 million support package

A crane lifts concrete blocks on the Ashburton Bridge to test its structural integrity after it was damaged in the Canterbury floods.

The Government will give about $4 million to Mid-Canterbury farmers struggling to repair their flood-affected land, but farmers say it is not nearly enough.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the funding during a tour of the region today, which included a visit to Chris Allen’s damaged farm at Ashburton Forks.

An additional $100,000 will also be provided to mayoral relief funds to help Canterbury communities.

Ardern also brought scones to the meeting.

READ MORE:

* Flood-weary farmers want Government to stump up with more cash

* Big rain, big pain, big cost - Canterbury's week of flooding devastation

* Help with roads, rivers and rubble a priority as farmers take stock of flood devastation



“Our Canterbury farmers are dealing with a massive recovery effort following the recent floods and facing significant costs that aren’t covered by insurance,” she said.

“The flooding has caused widespread and significant damage across a number of districts and recovery efforts are ongoing and considerable. It’s clear that extra funding is needed to relieve pressure on farmers who have also been battling drought.”

Mid-Canterbury Rural Support Trust chairperson Peter Reveley said the small amount meant some farmers would now be forced to walk off their land.

He was not even sure where $4m would go.

“We need $10m just to get the shingle out of the Ashburton River, and are they going to give Environment Canterbury a loan of $15m to put the shingle on farms back in the river?”

Reveley said on top of all the damage, high country farmers could be faced with losing stock if next week’s forecast of heavy snow occurs.

Flood gates erected on properties would most likely get covered with snow, allowing stock to escape, he said.

The Government funding will come on top of the $500,000 committed by the Ministry for Primary Industries earlier this month, and a previous $100,000 for the mayoral relief funds.

Acting Agriculture Minister Meka Whaitiri said the region’s farmers and their communities have a big clean-up job ahead. The Government remained “committed to helping them get through”, she said.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Ann-Marie and Chris Allen out the front of their farm in Ashburton.

Mid Canterbury Federated Farmers president David Clark said he could not comment until he talked to Ardern on Thursday afternoon.

Stuff understands the $4 million will be made up of funds from the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) and Civil Defence and will be distributed by MPI.

Hopes for new Ashburton bridge

Ashburton’s mayor hoped today would be the day the town finally ended a 16-year battle to build a second bridge.

Neil Brown said he asked Ardern to provide the $8.7 million still needed to build the $30m bridge during her visit.

“We want the Government to give a commitment to find the 29 per cent of the cost that we are short.”

Following the meeting, Brown told Stuff that the Government had agreed to more discussions when a business case was completed.

“I am always hopeful,” he said.

The district council was granted $94,000 from the Government’s provincial growth fund in 2019 to develop a business case for the second urban bridge.

The town’s vulnerability was exposed in the recent floods when the current bridge had to be closed several times, effectively splitting the South Island’s east coast in two and hindering supply routes.

Brown said construction of the second bridge could start as early as the end of next year – well ahead of the initial target of 2025 – but the business case needed to be completed and the Government needed to commit to fund the shortfall first.

Alden Williams/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has returned to Ashburton on Thursday after the district was hit by widespread flooding late last month.

Ardern visited the bridge on Thursday morning, wearing a face mask and using an elbow handshake to greet the mayor.

She appeared lukewarm to Brown’s plea for more funding for a second bridge, saying she was concerned it would set a precedent for other local councils.

But Brown said the Ashburton District Council saw it differently “because this is a SH1 bridge”.

Alden Williams/Stuff Work to re-level the Ashburton River SH1 bridge is ongoing.

Building another bridge in Ashburton would connect the region and the entire South Island, he said.

“So that’s why we see it’s more of a Government thing than a local thing.”

Ardern promised to continue the discussion back at the council office later on Thursday.

Earlier Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency systems manager Peter Connors gave Ardern an update on repairs to the bridge.

Connors said work on the 130-millimetre slump that had appeared following the floods would take about six weeks to complete.

A “massive” scour in the riverbed had caused the slump and the agency would jack up beams to re-level the bridge, he said.

Disruption to traffic had been minimal, but further night closures were likely, he told Ardern.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Ashburton Bridge closed due to slumping after the recent floods, cutting the town in two.

Brown earlier said he would also planned to ask the prime minister to help fund removing gravel and silt that spewed over farms when the north branch of the Ashburton River broke its banks.

Earlier this week, Mid-Canterbury Rural Support Trust chairman Peter Reverley told RNZ that the trust would ask Ardern for $25m to help repair the badly damaged farms.

Mid-Canterbury Federated Farmers president David Clark earlier told Stuff the lobby group was in an “ongoing discussion” with the Government on what assistance might be provided.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is visiting Ashburton for the second time since the devastating floods.

Clark said the one-in-50-year flood capacity of the Ashburton River had been significantly reduced because 1.3 million cubic metres of shingle had built up from natural degradation in the Southern Alps.

“This is not a normal flood event. It’s not a water problem. It’s a shingle problem.”

Clark said there needed to be discussions about how to manage the shingle that was deposited and then constrained by stopbanks and courses designed to hold the river in and protect the Ashburton township.

Chris Skelton/Stuff The recent floods hit Ashburton and Mid-Canterbury the hardest.

Ashburton Forks farmer Darryl Butterick was left with a cleanup bill of more than $1m, and his farm’s fencing and irrigation infrastructure was not insured. He was not amused that he had to return shingle to a river that regional council Environment Canterbury had been paid to maintain.

With 60 per cent of his entire farm in ruins, Butterick hoped Ardern would announce funding that would help him hire the machinery he needed to clear his land.

“We don’t want to be running up bills we can’t pay.”