Sixteen-year battle to build second bridge in Ashburton could soon be won

A crane lifts concrete blocks on the Ashburton Bridge to test its structural integrity after it was damaged in the Canterbury floods.

Ashburton’s mayor is hoping today will be the day the township finally ends a 16-year battle to build a second bridge.

While the nation is on edge due to renewed Covid-19 fears, Ashburton residents are still recovering from the severe floods that caused the town’s only bridge across the Ashburton River to slump.

Mayor Neil Brown said he would ask Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to provide the $8.7 million still needed to build the $30m bridge when she visited the town on Thursday.

“We want the Government to give a commitment to find the 29 per cent of the cost that we are short.”

READ MORE:

* Flood-weary farmers want Government to stump up with more cash

* Big rain, big pain, big cost - Canterbury's week of flooding devastation

* Help with roads, rivers and rubble a priority as farmers take stock of flood devastation



The district council was granted $94,000 from the Government’s provincial growth fund in 2019 to develop a business case for the second urban bridge.

The town’s vulnerability was exposed in the recent floods when the current bridge had to be closed several times, effectively splitting the South Island’s east coast in two and hindering supply routes.

Brown said construction of the second bridge could start as early as the end of next year – well ahead of the initial target of 2025 – but the business case needed to be completed and the Government needed to commit to fund the shortfall first.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Ashburton Bridge closed due to slumping after the recent floods, cutting the town in two.

Ardern was in Ashburton on Thursday and would meet with Brown and recovery managers at the district council.

Brown said he would ask her to help fund removing the gravel and silt that spewed over farms when the north branch of the Ashburton River broke its banks.

Earlier this week, Mid-Canterbury Rural Support Trust chairman Peter Reverley told RNZ that the trust would ask Ardern for $25m to help repair the badly damaged farms.

Mid-Canterbury Federated Farmers president David Clark earlier told Stuff the lobby group was in an “ongoing discussion” with the Government on what assistance might be provided.

Clark said the one-in-50-year flood capacity of the Ashburton River had been significantly reduced because 1.3 million cubic metres of shingle had built up from natural degradation in the Southern Alps.

“This is not a normal flood event. It’s not a water problem. It’s a shingle problem.”

Chris Skelton/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is visiting Ashburton for the second time since the devastating floods.

Clark said there needed to be discussions about how to manage the shingle that was deposited and then constrained by stopbanks and courses designed to hold the river in and protect the Ashburton township.

Ashburton Forks farmer Darryl Butterick was left with a cleanup bill of more than $1m, and his farm’s fencing and irrigation infrastructure was not insured. He was not amused that he had to return shingle to a river that regional council Environment Canterbury had been paid to maintain.

With 60 per cent of his entire farm in ruins, Butterick hoped Ardern would announce funding that would help him hire the machinery he needed to clear his land.

“We don’t want to be running up bills we can’t pay.”