Man dead after ute crashes into West Coast river

The West Coast ROA rescue helicopter has responded to reports of a person and a dog inside a ute that crashed into a river near Wanganui Flat Rd, Harihari. (File photo).

A man has died after his ute went off a bank and plunged into a West Coast river.

Senior Sergeant Brent Cook said police were notified of a vehicle in the Wanganui River near Harihari about 9.15am on Thursday.

He said the vehicle had entered the river at the end of Wanganui Flat Rd.

When emergency services arrived, they found the person dead inside the ute.

READ MORE:

* One person dead after crashing into West Coast river

* Body of girl found near mouth of West Coast river

* Search for girl swept away in river to continue through the night



“We have a vehicle partially submerged on its side with a deceased person inside. We will be investigating the circumstances,” he said.

River conditions were “manageable” on Thursday, but heavy rain was forecast, Cook said.

A police spokeswoman confirmed at 2.45pm that both the driver's body and the ute had been recovered.

The spokeswoman said initial reports suggested a person and a dog were inside a vehicle. Cook said a dog was found alive and well and was not trapped.

“We don’t know at this stage whether the dog belongs to the driver or not,” he said.

The West Coast ROA rescue helicopter was sent to the scene, along with Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews.