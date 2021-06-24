One person dead after crashing into West Coast river

The West Coast ROA rescue helicopter has responded to reports of a person and a dog inside a vehicle that crashed into a river near Wanganui Flat Rd, Harihari. (File photo).

A person has died after their car went off a bank and into a West Coast river.

Senior Sergeant Brent Cook said police were notified of a vehicle in the Wanganui River near Harihari about 9.15am on Thursday.

He said the vehicle had entered the river at the end of Wanganui Flat Rd.

When emergency services arrived, they found the person dead inside the vehicle.

“We have a vehicle partially submerged on its side with a deceased person inside. We will be investigating the circumstances,” he said.

Police search and rescue teams were working out how to safely recover the person.

River conditions were “manageable” on Thursday, but heavy rain was forecast, Cook said.

A police spokeswoman said initial reports suggested a person and a dog were inside a vehicle. Cook said a dog was found alive and well but was not trapped.

“We don’t know at this stage whether the dog belongs to the driver or not,” he said.

The West Coast ROA rescue helicopter had been sent to the scene, along with Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews.

St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said any information regarding injuries would need to come from police.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman Alex Norris said fire crews assisted police and any further information regarding the incident would need to come from police.

More to come.