Wellington police seek man after assault leaves victim in serious condition

Wellington police are seeking to identify a man in connection with an assault in the central city which left a man with serious injuries.

Five days after the incident, in the carpark of New World Chaffers on Wakefield St, the victim remains in a serious but stable condition after undergoing surgery.

Police have now released images of a man they believe may be able to help them with their investigation.

NZ Police No one has been charged in relation to the incident, but police would like to speak with this man pictured or hear from the public if they can assist in identifying him.

About 2.10am on Saturday, police were called to reports of a group of people fighting in the car park.

Four men were taken into custody for fighting and disorderly behaviour.

Detective Sergeant James Stewart said no one has been charged and the investigation remains ongoing.