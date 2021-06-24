No Covid-19 detected in the community: Minister Chris Hipkins and health Boss Ashley Bloomfield give update ... watch live

Wellington police seek man after assault leaves victim in serious condition

13:14, Jun 24 2021
Police are seeking to identify this man in relation to serious assault in central Wellington last weekend.
Supplied
Wellington police are seeking to identify a man in connection with an assault in the central city which left a man with serious injuries.

Five days after the incident, in the carpark of New World Chaffers on Wakefield St, the victim remains in a serious but stable condition after undergoing surgery.

Police have now released images of a man they believe may be able to help them with their investigation.

No one has been charged in relation to the incident, but police would like to speak with this man pictured or hear from the public if they can assist in identifying him.
NZ Police
About 2.10am on Saturday, police were called to reports of a group of people fighting in the car park.

Four men were taken into custody for fighting and disorderly behaviour.

Detective Sergeant James Stewart said no one has been charged and the investigation remains ongoing.

  • Anyone with information that can help is urged to contact police on 105, quoting file number 210619/5096. Information including photos or video footage can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.