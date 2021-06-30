Retired miners upset 'retirement coal' coming to end

Former Ohai coal miners, from left, Don Lumsden, Bruce Allan and Ray Waghorn are upset they will no longer be provided with 10 tonnes of discounted "retirement coal" each per year.

Three retired miners are upset they will no longer receive the cheap coal they were entitled to each year to heat their homes.

Bruce Allan, 74, Don Lumsden, 82 and Ray Waghorn, 78, worked at the Ohai coal mine in Southland for more than a century combined, and upon retirement were each entitled to up to 10 tonnes of heavily discounted domestic coal per year thereafter, thanks to a clause in their union’s collective agreement with Solid Energy in the 1990s.

In 2017 Solid Energy sold the Ohai and New Vale coal mines to Greenbriar Limited, and the new owner continued to provide the 10 tonnes of annual discounted coal to each of the three retired Ohai miners, they said.

However, in June an Ohai coal mine manager told them they were each entitled to just one tonne of coal in the months of June, July and August, then their supply would cease.

The men said mine management had told them the Ohai mine would close in September, while a contractor to the Ohai mine, Tony Philpott of Nightcaps Contracting, said the coal company had told him it was winding down its operations.

Mine management would not confirm the future of the mine this week, nor would it respond to the concerns of the retired miners.

The retired miners said they understood the company may not be able to supply them with ongoing coal if the mine closed, but were unhappy how the company had handled the issue of their coal.

They believed they should still have got their 10 tonnes each this year, and given the deal was set in place for their retirement years, and for their wives when they died, they suggested an alternative offer could have been made.

“We were offered three months coal, that’s it, out the door, goodbye,” Lumsden said.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Former Ohai coal miners, from left, Ray Waghorn, Bruce Allan and Don Lumsden are upset New Vale & Ohai Coal will no longer provide each of them with 10 tonnes of "retirement coal" per year, which they have heated their homes with in their retirement years.

The three retired miners all had multi burners designed to heat their homes using coal during the cold Ohai winters, with Waghorn recently purchasing one at a cost of about $8000 to buy and install, he said.

The men, along with their fellow workers of the day, had sacrificed other things in their collective bargaining agreements in order to get the heavily discounted household coal during their retirement years, they said.

“It wasn’t a gift, we earned it,” Allan said.