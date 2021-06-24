Police respond to firearms incident in Invercargill

Police said initial indications were that a firearm was discharged on Dipton Street, in Invercargill.

Police are responding to a firearms incident in the Invercargill suburb of Kingswell.

They were alerted to the incident just before 1pm.

A police spokesperson said initial indications were that a firearm was discharged on Dipton Street.

An area of the street is currently cordoned off while police conduct a scene examination.

There are no reports of injury.

The community will notice an increased police presence in the area while we undertake our enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police via 105 and quote event number P046964831.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.