'Every parent's worst nightmare': Unprovoked attack causes serious brain injury

Preston Te Wano with his partner Angel Te Whaiti. The 23-year-old man suffered a serious brain injury after being punched in the back of the head early on Saturday morning.

A 23-year-old Wellington man who is the “rock of his family” is in intensive care with a serious brain injury after being punched in the back of head during an unprovoked attack in a supermarket carpark.

The man who assaulted Preston Te Wano​, in the carpark of New World Chaffers on Wakefield St last weekend, is yet to be identified.

Te Wano’s mother, Erica Rata​, said her son was punched in a part of the head described as the “motherboard of the brain.”

The full extent of his injuries and how long his recovery may take remains unclear.

Te Wano is able to open his eyes and respond to some commands, said his partner, Angel Te Whaiti​, and Rata.

“I just feel like my heart has been ripped out over and over. You feel so empty and helpless,” Te Whaiti said.

Rata described Te Wano, the eldest son in the family, as a “goofy, happy and popular.” “He’s a magnet, people are always drawn to him,” she said. “It’s absolutely hideous, I wouldn’t wish this upon anybody. It’s every parent’s worst nightmare.”

“What’s really affected and shocked us is that he’s not that kind of person to go out looking for fights at all. He’s such a happy-go-lucky person,” Rata said.

About a year-and-a-half ago, Te Wano was assaulted while out in Taupō. “From that experience, he suffered very badly ... It was an experience he’d never had before,” Rata said.

Te Whaiti said the incident left him traumatised, and he wouldn’t leave the house unless it was for work.

Just after 2am on Saturday, there was an altercation between Te Wano and a group in the supermarket carpark, Rata said. However, police said the man who punched Te Wano wasn’t part of the group and that he came out of nowhere when he assaulted her son, she said.

Four men were taken into custody for fighting and disorderly behaviour.

Detective Sergeant James Stewart said no one has been charged and the investigation remains ongoing. On Thursday, police released CCTV images of a man they are hoping to speak with in relation to the incident.

Supplied Police are seeking to identify this man in relation to the assault on Preston Te Wano.

Rata is encouraging the man who assaulted Te Wano to hand himself in. “If he has any honour whatsoever in him as a man, regardless of whether he was under the influence of any drugs and alcohol, he needs to do what’s right,” she said.