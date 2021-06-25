Duck shooters tried saving man after ute plunged into West Coast river

The Wanganui River at Harihari on the West Coast.

Two duck shooters tried to save a man who died after his ute plunged into a West Coast river.

The pair saw the ute drive off a bank of the Wanganui River at Harihari about 9.15am on Thursday.

Harihari fire chief John McIntosh said the two men crossed the river to help.

The ute was partially submerged and had come to rest on its side in the river. A dog was in the vehicle also.

READ MORE:

* One person dead after crashing into West Coast river

* Body of girl found near mouth of West Coast river

* Search for girl swept away in river to continue through the night



“[The men] were able to open the door from the top and get the dog out, and they tried to revive the guy but were unsuccessful,” McIntosh said.

The fire brigade was the first of the emergency services to arrive, he said.

“There wasn’t a lot we could do. We put a ladder out from the rock bank onto the vehicle and confirmed the man was deceased. When the police arrived, we left it to them,” he said.

“The dog sat on the edge of the river bank just waiting until police took it away.”

Fiona McConnochie/Nelson Mail Harihari is a small town on the West Coast

He said the man had lived in Harihari for about a year. He had bought a section and was planting trees on it with plans to build a house.

Senior Sergeant Brent Cook said the vehicle had entered the river at the end of Wanganui Flat Rd.

When emergency services arrived, they found the person dead inside the ute.

River conditions were “manageable” on Thursday, but heavy rain was forecast, Cook said.

A police spokeswoman confirmed at 2.45pm that both the driver's body and the ute had been recovered.

The West Coast ROA rescue helicopter was sent to the scene, along with Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews.