Kaikōura house fire smouldered for 24 hours before being extinguished

The Kaikoura Volunteer Fire brigade was again called to a house that burned to the ground on Friday night.

A house that burned to the ground near Kaikōura on Friday night smouldered for 24 hours before it was finally extinguished.

A fire truck was called to the Factory Road residence at Hapuku, 9 kilometres north of Kaikōura, for the second time at 11pm on Saturday night to dampen down the smouldering remains.

Initially the Kaikoura Volunteer Fire Brigade was called to the house fire on Friday night at 8.27pm but by the time they arrived the house was fully engulfed.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said there were no reports of injuries and the house fire was not considered to be suspicious.