Flatbread factory continues to keep neighbours awake despite months of complaints

Silverstream resident Helen Chapman moved into her dream home only to discover the 24/7 noise from the neighbouring Farrah's factory. (First published March 16)

Neighbours of a noisy flatbread factory are battling its owners and the local council over their right to a decent night’s sleep.

After laying complaints for over a year Upper Hutt residents near the Farrah’s Wraps factory in Silverstream are still being kept awake. A new report shows machinery noise, and the filling of a flour silo are exceeding sound limits.

Earlier this year the Upper Hutt City Council confirmed it had received complaints from about two-dozen neighbouring households. One resident went as far as to move out to escape the noise, saying her dream home had become a nightmare.

Resident Logan McLean​ said the noise was compounded by “the element of unfairness ... I end up in this spiral of negative thoughts, and it’s impacting my mental health”.

READ MORE:

* Noisy flatbread factory keeps neighbours up at night, with some packing up and leaving

* Dump Valley: frustrated locals fight tip extension plans

* 'Draconian' brothel bylaw could be putting Upper Hutt sex workers at risk



Last year a report commissioned by the council found noise from the factory was not compliant with the district plan. A report last month showed noise limits were still being exceeded at a limited number of surrounding homes during the day. At night, limits were breached at five out of eight testing locations on four surrounding streets, though it was noted sounds from other sources could be a contributing factor.

Ross Giblin/Stuff The filling of a flour silo (pictured) and noise from machinery at the Farrah’s wrap factory have been the source of ongoing complaints to the Upper Hutt City Council from nearby neighbours

It found a “significant amount of mitigation” was needed to address the silo noise.

With the matter now being dealt with through a limited notified resource consent, McLean said the council was hiding behind the process to avoid doing anything.

“The best outcome is the noise [will be addressed], but that could be weeks or months away.”

The council was ignoring the welfare of residents to look after commercial interests, he said.

Supplied Upper Hutt’s Farrah’s flatbread company has grown significantly over the past few years, having bought its current factory in 2017.

Farrah’s received a grant from the council’s economic development stimulus policy after buying the plant in 2017.

The council’s director of planning and regulatory services, Richard Harbord,​ said the council had been working to find a resolution in parallel with the consent process. Some noise mitigation measures had already been introduced.

The council had and would continue to work with Farrah’s to bring the noise within acceptable levels, and to ensure the best outcome for all parties, he said.

Farrah’s managing director Jovan Čanak​ said a resource consent was lodged last year to ensure concerns were fully addressed. Acoustic engineers were engaged by the company and council.

An oven fan was immediately replaced following experts' advice to address night-time noise issues.

“Farrah's has always been committed to addressing any outstanding issues and has been proactively trying to get council and its experts around the table so that appropriate noise mitigation measures can be agreed.”

Early steps to commission more noise mitigation plant were underway, but Farrah's was waiting for the consent process to clarify the performance criteria it needed to meet.