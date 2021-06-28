Twenty students at prestigious Christchurch girls school say they have been raped

More than half the students at Christchurch Girls’ High School say they have suffered sexual harassment

At least 20 students at Christchurch Girls’ High School say they have been raped, a survey the school commissioned around sexual harassment concerns has found.

More than half the 725 students who replied to the poll also said they had suffered from sexual harassment, most saying it had happened between two and five times.

A quarter said they have been harassed on at least 10 occasions.

The school, which has a roll of nearly 1240, released its results to staff and students in assembly on Monday morning, with parents being informed by letter.

READ MORE:

* Students pushing for better education around sex, consent and rape culture

* Why so angry? Because the coward wins, every time

* Students protesting sexual harassment turned back from boys' school by police



Police were also at the school to ensure students knew how to report any allegations.

In a statement, Canterbury district crime manager Detective Inspector Greg Murton said police were “concerned” by the survey’s findings, “particularly the allegations of rape and sexual assault”.

Murton said police had worked with Christchurch Girls’ High School since students staged protests in March, meeting with them to “discuss the issue and provide a pathway for any complaints of criminal behaviour”.

The survey, conducted by researcher Liz Gordon, said it was possible some of the individual rapists had committed the same acts before or since.

“None of these incidents were reported to police, and most never disclosed at all,” the survey said.

“If the students continue to hide their experiences, it leaves perpetrators free and clear to do it again.”

Principal Christine O’Neill said it became clear the school needed to know what was actually happening, how prevalent it was, and “how our young women and rainbow community deal with it”.

“The number of incidents as well as the lack of reporting and the fact that our students have normalised this totally unacceptable behaviour, are all very concerning.”

STUFF Christchurch Girls' High students attempted to lead a sexual harassment protest against a neighbouring boys' school earlier this year, but were turned back. (Video first published May 2021).

There was “quite a sober mood” at the school on Monday, she said, and the priority was supporting students.

“We’re really proud of our students for speaking out. They’ve been brave and strong.

“Most of the students would say, ‘We know this already, this is our report, this is our lives’.

“I guess we hope it's the beginning of lifting the silence for [students].”

Students began speaking out in March, with chalk graffiti messages at Christchurch Boys’ High School supporting women and LGBTQIA+ rights, followed by a protest involving more than 100 Christchurch Girls’ High students in the same week.

The survey, carried out in May, asked students to describe their “worst” incident of sexual harassment.

More than 20 students described being raped by individuals or groups.

Many other incidents involved young males at social events, on the streets or on public transport. Egged on by friends, “many comments were extreme and terrifying”, O’Neill said.

Participants described many incidents of physical and sexual abuse. Almost the same number of events were caused by older males on the streets, either alone or in groups, often in cars.

Older males also harassed students on public transport and in taxis and Ubers.

Students reported being “uncomfortable, nervous, degraded, upset, embarrassed and afraid, among other feelings”.

Fewer than 10 per cent received any help or support. Most did not mention asking for help.

There were 430 students who noted they had been harassed verbally, written, physically and sexually outside school and around town, out socialising or on public transport.

Online incidents were also common.

Men constitute 91 per cent of the identified sexual harassers, including young men the same age as the students and older men.

Most common events were cat-calling, body shaming and being rated on looks. Other forms were also frequent.

In 2021 to date, 381 participants reported 2677 incidents of sexual harassment, or seven per students who had experienced harassment.

Most incidents were carried out by lone males, with one quarter by groups.

Gordon, who undertook the survey, said more work must be done to establish how young people around the country are experiencing and dealing with sexual harassment.

“We know that victims hold on to the trauma related to sexual abuse for 50-60 years.

“It is not okay that so many of our young people, or indeed anyone sees sexual harassment as part of everyday life.”

It was found they changed their behaviours, like dressing in baggy clothing to hide their bodies, travelling different routes to avoid harassers and changing their social lives to reduce potential interactions with harassers.

Police said officers would this week meet with each year group at the school to ensure students knew how to report sexual or physical assault and what support is available.

“We know coming forward to report a sexual assault can be incredibly difficult, so we can provide absolute assurance that any report will be treated seriously and sensitively, and thoroughly investigated,” Murton said.

“We put victims at the heart of our approach, and endeavour to keep them informed and supported as enquiries progress.”

Sarah Pallett, in whose Ilam electorate the school is located, praised O’Neill for being courageous and “determinedly protective” of the students.

“I am deeply saddened but not surprised by the high incidence of sexual harassment and assault experienced by students, as it is consistent with what I know to be a broader societal problem.

“It is notable that following incidents of harassment and assault, the students describe changing their behaviour.

“Whilst this is understandable, full responsibility for the harassment and assaults and therefore of their cessation lies with the perpetrators, who are almost all male, both school age and older.

“It is to them therefore and not the victims that we need to look in order to eliminate the inexcusable harassment and abuse that our young women and rainbow community are facing on a daily basis.”