Neighbours of Wattie's factory haven't had a 'decent night's sleep' in seven years

Rob and Catherine Reeves have tried for years to get Wattie's to find a solution to the noise that its Hastings factory produces.

A Hastings couple who “are just trying to live their lives” say they haven't had a decent night’s sleep in seven years because of “incessant noise” coming from a Hastings factory.

Catherine and Rob Reeves’​ home backs on to one of New Zealand’s largest food producers, famous for its tinned baked beans and tomato sauce – Heinz Wattie’s​.

The Reeveses have lived in their house for 32 years. For most of that time they forgot the factory was just beyond their garden wall, except for during the summer months when it ramped up production. But in the past seven years the noise has increased, causing constant disruption for the couple.

“I have barely had a single night’s full sleep in seven years now, and although we have reported the same issues over and over again, and been promised all kinds of various remediation, absolutely none of it has come about,” Catherine Reeves said.

After repeated conversations and “thousands” of reports to the company and the Hastings District Council about what they say are “multiple breaches of compliance”, the couple feel as though they’re getting nowhere.

From mediation to noise investigations and factory tours, the couple have felt on many occasions that they were near a resolution. But then the staff member they were communicating with would resign or go on annual leave, and the process would start from scratch.

Catherine Reeves described the noise as a “loud humming vibration”, most likely coming from the factory's fans, accompanied by other noises of the plant’s machinery and the coming and goings of different vehicles.

She said the factory’s effluent plant ran continually and was “frequently very disruptive at night”. When the noise got too much, their only means of direct communication had been with the factory's security as they couldn’t get hold of the company staff.

Georgia May Gilbertson/Stuff The Reeveses’ home backs on to the Wattie’s factory. (File photo)

They eventually met with a manager in a council-funded mediation process. The result was the construction of a 7-metre wall to assist in reducing the noise.

“We were so hopeful, but all we got out of it was a two-decibel reduction and not a single other issue was addressed.”

Hastings District Council spokesman John O’Shaughnessy,​ said the council was aware that the Reeveses had concerns about the noise levels coming from the factory during “the past few years”.

O’Shaughnessy said factory staff informed the council that there had been a “significant increase in production during the Covid-19 pandemic” and that the company would continue to “make every effort to reduce noise levels wherever possible and ensure that it meets its legal requirements regarding noise standards”.

John Cowpland/Stuff A 7-metre wall was built on the Wattie’s property in an attempt to dull the noise.

“Everyone is stuck on compliance, but no-one is caring or listening to the reality,” Catherine Reeves said.

“It began to impact on the neighbourhood and seriously disturb the peace.” Sometimes the noise was so bad that Catherine took to wearing her husband's industrial ear protectors to try to sleep.

In an email to Heinz Wattie's last year, Catherine described the noise as “unacceptable industrial torture”.

John Cowpland/Stuff Catherine and Rob Reeves say the noise coming from the Wattie's factory in Hastings is taking a serious toll on their mental health.

Catherine said a Heinz Wattie's representative had contacted them in the past week and planned to meet with the couple to discuss their concerns. Although they were wary of a repeated process, they remained optimistic.

Resident Barbara Stokes​ said she and her husband had lived next to the factory for 45 years and had certainly noticed an increase in noise as the factory expanded.

“It has got worse over the time we’ve lived here.”

Stokes said that although the noise was usually worse in the summer months, the pair had never officially complained. She described the noise as a constant humming.

John Cowpland/Stuff The 7-metre wall built on the Wattie’s factory site to help dull the noise can be seen from the Reeveses’ backyard.

“You sort of notice when you get out to the countryside that something’s missing. Then I think, ‘Oh, there’s no humming.’”

Ray Morgan​ had lived in the area for 10 years and said he heard a “few loud bangs" now and again, but generally Heinz Wattie’s was “pretty good”.

Jo Rauvoll​, who had since moved from the street, said she noticed the noise while living there.

“I think it depended on where you lived on the street,” she said.

“I do understand how the noise would bother some people, but it would never really bother me. I would notice it on my days off, but the noise never woke me up or anything.”

John Cowpland/Stuff Catherine Reeves describes the noise as a “loud humming vibration”, most likely coming from the factory's fans, accompanied by other noises of the plant’s machinery and the coming and goings of different vehicles.

Heinz Wattie’s operations director for Australia and New Zealand, Michael Joubert​, said the company was “aware of the noise issues raised by some of our neighbours”.

“Factories necessarily create some noise; however, this may have increased over the last 12 to 18 months as Wattie’s ramped up its production to meet the surge in demand resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are empathetic to their situation and doing what we can to address their concerns over the coming weeks.”