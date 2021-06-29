NG building to be moved out of the way of Christchurch's $473m stadium

The NG building is on Madras St in Christchruch.

The last building in the way of Christchurch’s new stadium will be saved after the owners and the Crown reached an agreement to shift it from its current location.

The Madras St NG building has been the subject of legal proceedings since April, when the Crown tried to take the building using earthquake powers. It is sitting on land set aside for the $473 million stadium.

The building’s owners, Roland Logan and Sharon Ng, have said their intention was to save the building.

When the Crown tried to take the building, the pair filed an injunction to stop its acquisition. Following a hearing, a court ordered the building to remain under their ownership until a further legal case could be heard, which was set down for August.

READ MORE:

* The 3000-day fight to save Christchurch's NG building from demolition

* Judge reserves decision on case to stall forced taking of NG building

* Injunction filed to stop compulsory sale of site wanted for Christchurch stadium



But on Tuesday, Land Information New Zealand (LINZ) announced the court case was now closed as they had reached an agreement with Logan and Ng to move the building to a location “south of the Transitional Cathedral”.

Frank Film Frank Film looks at the last-ditch effort to save a heritage building from the giant footprint of Christchurch’s new multi-arena stadium.

The designated new site is still within the three blocks set aside for the stadium.

Logan and Ng are responsible for shifting the building and have one year to complete the work.

They were the ones who put the idea forward for moving the building, and court documents suggest doing so may cost about $3 million.

More to come.