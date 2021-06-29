The robins return to Turitea Reserve

Palmerston North's Turitea Reserve has been restored to a safe haven for robins.

Robins have returned to Palmerston North’s Turitea Reserve, a recovering 4000-hectare block of native bush where their song has not been heard for decades.

Some 40 toutouwai or North Island robins have had human help for the journey from Bushy Park Tarapuruhi Forest near Whanganui.

Since their release in April, Massey University post-doctoral research student Zoe Stone has been monitoring how they have settled, and said they were doing well.

While the 40th robin had lost its transmitter, the movements and locations of the other 39 had been tracked for nine weeks.

Some of them have started pairing up, with six or seven pairs showing promise of breeding this summer.

“They are so friendly. We have been hand-feeding when we see them (their favourite mealworms) but they are not that hungry.”

They were clearly finding enough bugs on their own.

Each pair could potentially rear two or three clutches of two or three chicks over summer, helping establish a viable population of the at-risk species.

SUPPLIED An at-risk toutouwai or North Island robin settles in to its new home at Palmerston North's Turitea Reserve.

The robins’ return was celebrated at Central Energy Trust Wildbase Recovery Centre in Palmerston North’s Esplanade by representatives of the many organisations which made the release possible.

The celebration included a preview of the video Robin’s Return, which will be released to the public on July 1.

Council senior climate change advisor Adam Jarvis said 15 years of work by staff and volunteers had gone into restoring the Turitea Reserve and controlling predators sufficiently to make it a safe haven for the robins.

Stone said robins made easy prey for predators including rats, which could easily climb to the nests typically built close to the tree trunk leaving a nesting female extremely vulnerable.

Rangitāne played a key role in managing the cultural aspects of the return.

Cultural advisor and Te Ao Turoa environmental officer for Tanenuiarangi Manawatū Paul Horton carried out the karakia at the birds’ release.

“They are a taonga. They will be treasured,” he said.

Jarvis said planning for the release began five years ago.

In 2019, the project was postponed while remaining pines in the reserve were harvested.

In 2020, Covid-19 upset plans.

Supplied Dr Zoe Stone used a drone to help monitor the movements and locations of the Turitea Reserve's new birdlife.

Then this year, a team of two dozen volunteers travelled to Tarapuruhi to capture and care for the birds under conservation supervision.

They were checked, banded and fitted with a tiny transmitter designed to fall off within about 10 weeks.

They were then loaded into cartons with a feast of mealworms and kept as quiet as possible, with a goal to release within three days of the capture of the first bird.

They travelled by night, kept cool and were hopefully asleep for the road trip.

Jarvis said knowing how important it was to keep their stress levels as low as possible, he was conscious of every bump in the road during the drive.

Stone said so far, most of the birds had stayed close to the centre of the reserve where they were released, which was a good, safe start.

She said a permit would allow more birds to be added to the group next year, but that would not be necessary if they were surviving and breeding well, nor if there were losses that suggested newcomers would be put at risk.

Long term, it was hoped the robins would spread out across and beyond the reserve, maybe following the network of Green Corridors gullies towards the Manawatū River and the city.