Wellington man Ed Hearnshaw remembered a year on after tragic tramping accident

Edward Hearnshaw took an interest in everything and everyone, close friend Geoff Simmons said.

Edward Hearnshaw​ was dynamic, inspiring and driven. Many who met him would say he was the most intelligent person they’d ever known.

But the 43-year-old’s life tragically ended while crossing a river in the Ruahine Range, in Central Hawke’s Bay, last year.

It was Queen’s Birthday weekend and Hearnshaw, known as “Ed”, was with close friend Geoff Simmons​, who joined him on the tramping trip. Both lost their footing while crossing the Makaroro River. Simmons managed to get back on his feet, but Hearnshaw was swept downstream.

The coroner’s report into Hearnshaw’s death, released on Tuesday, said the cause of his death was ischaemic heart disease and hypothermia, due to being swept away while trying to cross the river.

SUPPLIED Edward Hearnshaw, known as Ed, loved mountain biking, philosophy, cooking, and travel.

On May 29, Hearnshaw and Simmons arrived at the carpark at the end of Wakarara Rd and crossed the Makaroro River before walking to the Maropea Forks hut, where they spent their first night.

Simmons told Stuff the whole four-day tramp was the hardest he’d ever done. “But, then again, Ed was fitter than me,” he said.

On June 1, they walked back to the Makaroro River​ opposite the carpark where they had left their car but were unable to cross.

“We got back to the bottom about 1.30pm, but the river had come up substantially and there was no way to cross there. It was chest deep when we stuck a stick in.”

Simmons said they “started scoping options” which was either to go back to Alice Hut or to try to find another crossing.

They walked upstream for an hour towards Gold Creek Track. “As we were just about to go down the track to the river, we ran into three hunters coming up, and they’d just crossed. In a typical Kiwi style they said it was a bit gnarly, ‘but it’s doable’.”

SUPPLIED Hearnshaw was tramping with a friend in the Ruahine Range when he died after being swept away in the Makaroro River on Queen's Birthday weekend last year.

As the pair approached the crossing, Simmons said the water was just above knee-height, but was moving swiftly.

“We started to give it a try, and we got halfway across, using the old arm-around-each-other-shuffle technique and Ed slipped. I tried to pull him up, but as soon as his pack hit the river it was a bit like a sail, so I got pulled in too”.

Simmons estimated he floated down the river about 100 metres, but was able to get out on the other side.

“After that, I don’t really have any idea what happened to Ed because I lost my glasses.”

Simmons started walking out of the bush, calling the emergency services as soon as he was able to find cell coverage. Rescue teams arrived shortly after.

Hearnshaw’s body was found further down the riverbank the next morning, 2 kilometres from the river crossing point, his family said. They dispute the coroner’s estimate that his body was 500 metres from where he was last seen, as they say GPS co-ordinates show otherwise.

He was nearly completely unclothed, with the pathologist saying Hearnshaw had probably removed his clothes after being immersed in cold water.

A pathologist report recorded the probable cause of death was “ischaemic heart disease and hypothermia”.

MURRAY WILSON/STUFF Ed Hearnshaw and Geoff Simmons went tramping in the Ruahine Range last year.

Hearnshaw’s parents wrote to the coroner to express their concern at the cause of death in the pathologist’s report. They believed that he died as a result of hypothermia, and that his heart disease (found only at autopsy) was an exacerbating factor, the report said.

They are convinced that if Hearnshaw had not been swept away in the river he would not have died. The report described him as “being very fit and active, and there is no evidence from Mr Simmons to suggest that Mr Hearnshaw was feeling unwell during the previous three days of the tramp”.

The coroner said there was “no evidence to indicate” that Hearnshaw or Simmons were “acting in a reckless or irresponsible manner when they attempted to cross the river”.

“The big unknown in this particular case is why Mr Hearnshaw was unable to regain his footing and get out of the river.

“It could be that he got into more turbulent and deep water, or was dazed, striking his head against a rock,” the report said.

Hearnshaw's father, John, said tramping was one of Ed's great hobbies – something he had introduced his son to decades ago.

“One remarkable thing about him right from a small baby to the time he died, he never got angry ... never quarrelled, never a cross word, never a tantrum,” his father said.

His sister Alice Hearnshaw​ said he was determined to “live a passionate and brave life,” and he was successful, achieving so much in a relatively short time.

At the time of his death, he was chief economist for the Parliamentary Commission for the Environment.

Previous work included being New Zealand’s representative for the Environment Directorate in Paris for six years, and a Government Economics Network board member.

NZ Mountain Safety Council A guide to crossing a river while tramping or hiking (video first published in June 2020)

He had also worked as also an economics lecturer at Lincoln University and as a contributor to the Zero Carbon Act while at the Ministry for Environment.

“He loved mountain biking, philosophy, cooking, creative writing and travel. He was learning te reo and French, sang in a waiata group, and was the only man in his book club and dance troupe,” Alice said.

Her brother was able to stand up for his values, she said and was someone who could hold an “artful and mindful debate” on topics like climate activism and ecology.

Alice said Hearnshaw had always wanted to plant an arboretum, a living library of exotic and native trees for future generations to enjoy.

The family had since bought several hectares of land for the arboretum in Te Horo, near the local school, and had begun planning how the space will be planted.

Although he lived in Wellington, Hearnshaw liked the Te Horo area, Alice said.

The planting of exotic and native trees would begin this year and would continue for the next three years. The family engaged experts to help with the design and give advice.

“In time we will have open days and maybe planting education days/planting festivals. The first round of planting will be Ed's and our family and friends”.

- Additional reporting by Mandy Te