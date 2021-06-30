Man threw on togs waded in to save woman whose car was hit by freak wave

A car has been partly submerged as rogue waves flood the highway on Wednesday.

When he saw a woman trapped in her car by a freak wave, Michael Baker quickly changed into his togs and waded in to rescue her.

The 21-year-old arborist from Ashburton was driving on a coastal section of State Highway 1, in North Canterbury, when he saw a car swamped by water and being washed off the road.

He parked his MX5, “stripped”, chucked his swimming togs on and went in.

“By the time I got to her the water was up to my belly button. It was actually quite cold,” he said.

The driver was “uneasy” but “calm and collected”.

“I gave her a hand up and out of the car.”

The incident happened near Kēkerengū Rd about 8.55am on Wednesday.

Scott Hammond/Stuff A tidal surge partly submerged the car and the woman driver was pulled out by a passerby, police said.

Baker was driving to Picton to see his father and arrived safely.

“I let him know how the drive was and there was an unlucky lady,” he said.

“I would have to be a horrible person to drive away. It was the least I could do.”

A police spokeswoman said the female driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

She was driving along SH1 when a wave came over the road and partly “submerged” her vehicle.

Scott Hammond/Stuff High seas near Kēkerengū north of Kaikōura swamped State Highway 1, partly submerging a car.

Paramedics assessed and treated the woman at the scene, but she did not need to be taken to hospital, St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said.

The road was closed to light vehicles shortly after the incident, but trucks were able to get through the swamped section.

According to the Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency website, SH1 between Ellerton Valhalla and Kēkērengū roads had been closed because of flooding. The highway was later reopened after the waters were drained.