Passerby 'pulls woman from car' after waves sweep it from road near Kaikōura

Police and St John paramedics were called to a report of a woman whose car had been swept off the road by a wave north of Kaikōura on Wednesday. (File photo).

A woman has reportedly been rescued by a passerby after her car was swept from a road by a wave north of Kaikōura.

Police were told the incident happened off State Highway 1 (SH1) near Kekerengu Rd and the small township of Clarence about 8.55am on Wednesday, a spokeswoman said.

She said a woman, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was driving along SH1 when a wave came onto the road and “submerged” her vehicle.

It was unclear whether the wave was from the sea or floodwaters.

A passerby then reportedly pulled the woman from the vehicle, the spokeswoman said.

Paramedics assessed and treated the woman at the scene but she did not need to be taken to hospital, St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said.

The road was closed to light vehicles shortly after the incident.

According to the Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) website, SH1 between Ellerton Valhalla and Kekerengu roads had been closed because of flooding, and remains so until further notice.

A spokeswoman said heavy vehicles and four-wheel drives would still be able to get through the flooding but those in light vehicles should avoid the area or delay journeys if possible.