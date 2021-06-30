Passerby 'pulls woman from car' after waves sweep over highway near Kaikōura

A car has been partly submerged as rogue waves flood the highway on Wednesday.

A woman has reportedly been rescued by a passerby after a wave partly submerged her car on a coastal highway, north of Kaikōura.

Police were told the incident happened on State Highway 1 (SH1) near Kēkerengū Rd about 8.55am on Wednesday, a spokeswoman said.

Do you know more? Email: reporters@press.co.nz

She said a woman, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was driving along SH1 when a wave came over the road and partly “submerged” her vehicle.

READ MORE:

* 'Buy a Lotto ticket': Truck driver's scary highway near-miss caught on dash cam

* Woman 'believed she was going to die' as ex held shotgun to her head

* Woman dies after car bursts into flames on Wellington motorway



Scott Hammond/Stuff A tidal surge partly submerged the car and the woman driver was pulled out by a passerby, police said.

A passerby then reportedly pulled the woman from the vehicle, the spokeswoman said.

Paramedics assessed and treated the woman at the scene but she did not need to be taken to hospital, St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said.

The road was closed to light vehicles shortly after the incident, but trucks were able to get through the swamped section.

According to the Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency website, SH1 between Ellerton Valhalla and Kēkērengū roads had been closed because of flooding. The highway was later reopened after the waters were drained.