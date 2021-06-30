Rotorua's iconic Blue Baths closed after earthquake report

Rotorua’s iconic Blue Baths, which first opened in 1933, has been closed due to earthquake strength fears.

The future of Rotorua’s iconic Blue Baths remains uncertain after Rotorua Lakes Council closed the building, citing the results of a detailed seismic assessment.

The last council commissioned a full geotechnical survey of the ground under the Blue Baths.

From this survey, an assessment in January 2021 suggested the Blue Baths were meeting only 15 per cent of New Building Standards. Thirty-three per cent or under is considered earthquake prone, 34 – 67 per cent is considered an earthquake risk, 68 per cent or above is considered acceptable.

The report, coupled with the spate of earthquakes experienced in Rotorua on 25 January, led council to close the building the next day as a precaution while they did further testing.

The assessment confirmed the building is earthquake prone at 15 per cent of NBS and that the ground under the Blue Baths could be liquefiable in a large earthquake.

Council’s Operations Group Manager, Jocelyn Mikaere, said while disappointing, the safety of people needs to come first.

“The health and safety of people is imperative. We know the Blue Baths is an important building to the Rotorua community but with the building being assessed as earthquake prone, we have made the decision to keep its doors closed for now.

“We deem the risk to allow a business to continue to operate from the building, in its current state, as unacceptable.

“We will now be working through our options to determine the future of the Blue Baths.”

In the interim, fencing is in place around the building to ensure people’s safety.

Due to Rotorua’s natural environment and the age of buildings in the district, in recent years other buildings in Rotorua have also been found to be an earthquake risk.

Work to earthquake strengthen Te Aka Mauri – Rotorua Library, and the Fenton Street iSite, has previously been completed and work to strengthen the Rotorua Museum and Sir Howard Morrison Performing Arts Centre is currently underway.

These buildings were identified as being an earthquake risk under legislation introduced following the Christchurch earthquakes.

The Blue Baths is an Art deco style building which was originally built by the Department of Tourism and Health Resorts to enhance Rotorua’s worldwide reputation as a geothermal spa destination.

First opened in 1933, it was very popular until about the mid 1950s.

The Blue Baths was closed in 1982 and various options for its future were considered and discussed.

It was reopened in 1999 when council and developer Mike Romanes entered into a joint project to restore it. It has since been used as an event venue and for bathing.