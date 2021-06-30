Rural house fire under investigation in Southland

A house fire in Southland is under investigation after it started on Wednesday evening.

A rural house fire in Southland will be investigated after multiple fire crews were sent to the property about 6pm on Wednesday night.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said the fire was contained to the roof of the house on Mokotua Rd, 21km east of Invercargill.

Firefighters needed to use breathing apparatus while at the scene.

It was too early to know the extent of the damage to the property, the spokesperson said.

Even if the fire had been contained to the roof as indicated, there would be extensive water damage to the rest of the house, the spokesperson said.

The crews were still on the scene at 8pm.