Changes ahead for Oranga Tamariki after video showed staff tackling child

Oranga Tamariki chief executive Sir Wira Gardiner and pou tikanga (cultural leader) Doug Hauraki announce the closure of Te Oranga in Christchurch.

Oranga Tamariki's plan to close its care and protection residence in Christchurch is a knee-jerk reaction that will not help the children, a whistleblower says.

The person had leaked a video, published by Newsroom on Tuesday, showing youth workers allegedly using “excessive force” on a teenager.

The video showed three staff members at an Oranga Tamariki care and protection facility twice tackling a boy aged about 13 to the ground – once while he was restrained in a secure room.

Stuff Oranga Tamariki chief executive Sir Wira Gardiner and pou tikanga (cultural leader) Doug Hauraki speak to media in Christchurch.

Oranga Tamariki chief executive Sir Wira Gardiner announced on Thursday that the agency would close care and protection residence in Christchurch, Te Oranga.

All 60 current Te Oranga staff would be asked to stay home on full pay from 12am on Monday. New staff were being brought in to the residence.

The move came a day after Children’s Minister Kelvin Davis told a parliamentary select committee that Oranga Tamariki was “broken”.

The whistleblower who broke the story told Newsroom on Thursday that he was “fuming” at just another knee-jerk reaction from Oranga Tamariki that would not help the children.

“What the hell is going to happen to these kids now? What about the staff who work their backsides off to look after these kids? ... This is just typical showboating from Wellington.”

Newsroom. A whistleblower has told Newsroom he has videos of staff restraints on children he says are illegal and constitute assault.

He said he believed staff would likely lose their jobs, Newsroom reported.

“We need professionally-trained staff working in therapeutic lock-up environments. These kids need these facilities. We just don’t need leadership covering up abuse because it looks bad for the organisation. That’s what happened here.”

Gardiner said he believed closing the Christchurch facility while multiple investigations were under way was the “safest option” for the children involved.

“This decision comes after a number of serious issues involving staff and tamariki have come to light over the past week.

“Closing the facility is not a quick, instant or easy operation. We are already in the process of planning the safe transition of the all the tamariki currently staying at Te Oranga to other appropriate care arrangements.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Sir Wira Gardiner was appointed acting chief executive of Oranga Tamariki in January.

He did not give a timeframe for closing the facility, saying the agency would take the time it needed to move the 10 children, all aged about 14, safely.

Davis earlier said it was obvious Oranga Tamariki was “failing to live up to their new name”.

“I'm not here to defend the indefensible. Oranga Tamariki has made some serious mistakes, and there's no hiding away from them.”

Gardiner said Oranga Tamariki already planned to eventually close all four of its care and protection facilities around New Zealand and replace them with 10 new smaller homes.

“Oranga Tamariki is undergoing a period of extensive change. I am doing everything possible to right the wrong and fix the hurt.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Children’s Minister Kelvin Davis says Oranga Tamariki is “broken”.

The staff at the centre of the video had been stood down while Oranga Tamariki and police investigated. He would not say how many staff were involved.

He commended the person who sent to the video to media for revealing the issues.

Gardiner earlier said staff pressures were not an issue at the care and protections facilities, as there were 60 staff to 10 children at the specific facility where the incidents happened, he said.

Restraint had been used against children more than 200 times in 2019, and in four years there had been 12 injuries from the use of restraint, most being “bruises” and “scrapes” but also one serious injury to a child.

In a joint statement, Children's Commissioner Andrew Becroft and Assistant Māori Commissioner Glenis Philip-Barbara said they were relieved by Oranga Tamariki's decision to close the facilities.

“At long last this signals the ditching of an old-fashioned model that, along with orphanages and borstals has no place in the 21st century,” Becroft said.

The concerns raised in the video published by Newsroom were not new and were well known by Oranga Tamariki.

“As the statutory monitor of Oranga Tamariki we frequently hear from children about excessive force, including overzealous restraint that has led to cuts, scratches, carpet burns and bruising,” Becroft said.

“We have raised these concerns repeatedly in our reports to Oranga Tamariki.”

Philip-Barbara said it was not time to worry about cost, but was time to “spend everything necessary” to keep the affected young people safe.

The commissioners had requested more information on where the children at Te Oranga would be placed and would be closely monitoring what support they reeceived, they said.