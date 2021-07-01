Donald Buckley photography business goes into liquidation, stores closing in Invercargill and Gore

The Donald Buckley Photo & Frame store in Invercargill, and one in Gore, are closing their doors on Friday, after more than 40 years in business in Southland.

A well-known Southland photography business has gone into liquidation and its stores in Invercargill and Gore are closing down, largely because locals didn’t support it, the owner says.

Donald Buckley Photo & Frame director Nigel Cuckow has put his business into voluntary liquidation.

Cuckow, who has owned the business for nearly four years, said there were a number of reasons for the business failing.

He was fighting illness, Covid-19 had seen a reduction in customers and a lot of people had gone the “cheap way” of getting their photos printed at big box retailers instead of using his company.

He acknowledged his loyal customers but indicated there weren’t enough of them.

“Us small businesses in town are struggling because people aren’t supporting us as they should.”

People needed to understand the money they spent at big box retailers in Southland was often not staying local, it was ending up overseas, he said.

His Donald Buckley stores provided “top end” service and used “quality paper” to print photos on, but it was unable to compete on price with the big box retailers who bought printing paper in bulk, he said.

“They [customers] probably think we are too dear but you are actually buying quality.”

The work at the Donald Buckley stores included photographic retail, restoration, framing and the printing of images from devices such as Iphones and Ipads, while it was understood to be one of the last outfits in the south still developing camera film.

Supplied Donald Buckley Photo & Frame owner Nigel Cuckow has placed the business into voluntary liquidation.

Though still developing about 50 rolls of camera film a week, it was much less than in the years before digital cameras took over.

The sales of cameras and lenses in-store had also fallen away due to Iphones having high quality cameras, while the public could buy cameras cheaper on company websites than in his stores, despite his margins being slim, he said.

Cuckow, 52, said he was devastated to have to close his stores because he felt he had let his staff down.

“I have an amazing team of staff, some have been there 30 plus years and I didn’t want to let them down.”

He had purchased the 40 plus year-old business, which was owned by three generations of the Buckley Family, off Graham and Joanne Hall in 2017.

Liquidator Trevor Laing said the closure of the business was a sad situation all round, especially for the staff [three in Invercargill and one in Gore, plus Cuckow].

The company was unable to pay its debts, Laing said.

“It’s assets are less than its liabilities ... there’s not going to be enough money out of the assets in the company to satisfy the creditors ... or anything near it.”

That said, he didn’t know what the plant would be worth, saying it was specialised technology.

“The difficulty with this sort of plant is that technology marches on.”

The Invercargill and Gore shops will close on Friday.