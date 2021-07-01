One person found dead after Christchurch house fire

Police and fire crews outside a property on Silvester St in Woolston on Thursday.

One person has been found dead at a Christchurch property after emergency services were called to a house fire.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokeswoman Lyn Crosson said firefighters were alerted to the incident on Silvester St in Woolston just before noon on Thursday.

She said early reports suggested there was a fire at the property, but it had burnt itself out by the time fire crews from Anzac and Woolston stations arrived.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Police and fire crews block off Silvester St in Woolston after receiving reports of a house fire about midday Thursday.

Crosson said it was unclear when the fire started or what damage it had caused.

Police were continuing to investigate the circumstances of the death, which being treated as unexplained, a spokesman said.

The death would be reported to the coroner and a post mortem would take place on Friday.