Inspectors intervened after witnessing serious assault during visit at Wellington women's prison

During a visit to Arohata Prison in September 2020, inspectors witnessed a prisoner being assaulted by two other prisoners.

Prison inspectors had to intervene to ensure a prisoner’s safety after staff didn’t follow correct procedure following a serious assault at Wellington’s women’s prison.

The incident was outlined in a report released on Friday by the Office of the Inspectorate, regarding a visit to Arohata Prison in September last year.

During the visit, the inspectors witnessed a prisoner being assaulted by two other prisoners, which resulted in hospital treatment for the victim.

The woman who was assaulted had previously told staff other prisoners were being threatening and making her feel unsafe. She had asked to be placed in voluntary protective custody, but her request was declined.

After coming back from hospital the woman was returned to her unit, where the prisoners who assaulted her remained, and no action had been taken, the report said.

The woman was later placed in voluntary protective custody and only after the inspectors raised the issue with the prison director, were the women who assaulted her placed on directed segregation. One had a misconduct charge laid against her.

“Staff did not respond appropriately and no action (to ensure the victim’s safety or to punish the perpetrators) was taken until the Inspectorate intervened,” the report said.

During the visit inspectors were unable to access all the required approval documentation to support the placement of women on voluntary or directed segregation.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Arohata Women’s Prison in Tawa was inspected in September last year. The findings were released in a report on Friday.

“The response from staff demonstrated a lack of understanding of the procedures associated with segregation. On this occasion, staff failed to maintain prisoner safety and to consider segregation procedures,” the report said.

The inspectors also noted the prison didn’t have a dedicated Site Emergency Response Team (SERT) to respond to serious incidents of violence and disorder.

“We were informed that Rimutaka Prison’s SERT team provided support if necessary. However, due to the geographical distance between Rimutaka Prison and the Tawa site, urgent assistance was unlikely to be available,” the report said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Issues with staff’s response to a violent incident and the prison’s mental health unit were identified in the report.

Department of Corrections National Commissioner Rachel Leota,​ in a letter to the Office of Inspectorate, said staff had since undergone additional training across a range of topics, including pandemic, safety, administration of misconduct, suicide and mental health.

At the time of the visit, the prison was in the process of migrating back into one main site, after being split between the main prison at Tawa and the Upper Prison at Rimutaka Prison, which came into use in 2017 after the prisoner population significantly increased.

Overall, the report found that at the time of the inspection prisoners at the Tawa site reported feeling safe and incidents of bullying, abuse and violence were recorded as non-serious.

However, five prisoners at the Upper Prison said they did not feel safe in their unit.

Inspectors can visit prisons, either announced or unannounced, to assess the treatment of prisoners and the conditions, considering 10 areas – reception and admission, first days in custody, escorts and transfers, duty of care, health, environment, good order, purposeful activity, reintegration and prison staff.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Inspectors can visit prisons, either announced or unannounced, to assess the treatment of prisoners and the conditions.

The report found health staff were well-liked by prisoners and their work was described as “high quality”.

However, it identified downfalls in mental health care. The Intervention and Support Unit (ISU) wasn’t a suitable environment for prisoners who were at risk of self harm or mentally unwell, the report said.

“The unit is small, has no interview room, has an exercise yard that is only usable on dry days and there is little natural light.”

The day room in the unit had only a TV and a chalkboard, and staff told the inspectors they were looking into purchasing supplies such as pens, paper and pencils.

The small exercise area flooded due to poor positioning of the drain. Leota said in May, at the time of her letter, the issue would be addressed.

When the ISU was full, staff put prisoners at risk of self-harm in the Separates Unit, but those cells weren’t designed for that purpose.

“Inspectors could not find any documentation which showed the Separates cells had been designated for at-risk prisoners, as required by law to meet the requirements for an at-risk cell.”

During the visit staff at the mental health unit expressed the need for training on how to best manage and support prisoners in their care.

Leota said prisoners being placed in the Separates Unit was “less than ideal” and the cells needed to be upgraded to meet the same standards as the ISU cells.

Two long-term programmes were underway nationwide, one for health investment and another for prison master planning, Leota said.

“It is likely that Arohata will be dealt with towards the beginning, due to the recognition that it faces a relatively high number of infrastructure challenges,” Leota said.

Amnesty International Campaigns Director Lisa Woods said the issues found in the report only added to the “long list of serious issues seen in prisons across the country” and the need for an urgent, independent inquiry into the entire prison system.

“The fact that the Inspectorate had to intervene when staff did not respond appropriately to a serious prisoner on prisoner assault whilst they were there is of grave concern. What else is happening when watchdogs are not there?” she said.

In March, Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis called for the department to conduct a review of all women’s prisons after a judge called the treatment of prisoners at Auckland Women’s Prison “cruel and inhumane” during the trial of a prisoner who was gassed in her cell.