Two Indian farm workers killed in crash into mid-Canterbury irrigation canal

Sukhjeet Grewal, known by the nickname Sukh, was working on a dairy farm as an assistant farm manager near Lincoln before he was killed in a crash near Methven on Saturday.

Sukhjeet Grewal​ was about to embark on the next chapter in his farming dream when he was killed in a crash into an irrigation canal.

The 31-year-old, from India, was travelling on Pudding Hill Rd near Methven alongside friend Gurdeep Kashyap​, 27, in the early hours of Saturday morning when the pair’s car crashed into the Rangitata Diversion Race.

Police had the canal drained on Saturday to gain better access to the submerged vehicle. One of the pair was found dead inside. The other was recovered by police divers on Sunday about 500 metres downstream.

Rohit Vashist​, a close friend of Grewal, said he was shocked by the news of the crash.

“I couldn't believe it. Like, it's really hard. It was totally shocking to me and I was like 'Oh, that should never have happened’. I'll always have good memories of him [Grewal].”

He said Grewal, known by the nickname Sukh, had moved to New Zealand from the Indian district of Fatehgarh Sahib​ in about 2014. He had studied business management at Aspire 2 International Christchurch Campus​ and had been living and working as an assistant farm manager in the Lincoln area.

Vashist last spoke to Grewal on Wednesday. Grewal told Vashist he was frustrated with New Zealand's immigration laws. He was only months away from moving to Canada, where he hoped to take up more farming work.

Vashist said the last few months in New Zealand had been tough for Grewal. His mother had died back in India and he was unable to attend her funeral because of Covid-19 travel restrictions. Grewal’s only surviving family members, a brother and sister, both still live in India.

Vashist said Grewal loved sports, going on adventures with friends and playing pool.

"He's a really good guy who [was] always open to [doing] a lot of things and he really liked to hang out with friends ... his friends were like his family.”

Grewal was passionate about farming, he said.

“The way he worked with me like he was always a good mentor. He was older than me and [was] coaching me to do things and he [encouraged] me to do farming. He really enjoyed farming.”

Vashist said his friends were working on getting Grewal’s body sent back to his siblings in India so he could be farewelled.

It is understood Kashyap was also working as a farm manager and had studied alongside Grewal at the Aspire 2 International Christchurch Campus​.

Aoraki police district area commander Inspector Dave Gaskin said it was too early to comment further on the particulars of the crash. Inquiries were ongoing.

According to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency crash data, at least 11 other crashes had been recorded on Pudding Hill Rd since January 2000, three of which resulted in serious injuries.