Southland MP Joseph Mooney invites Green Party co-leader James Shaw to Southland to meet Groundswell NZ

Farmer protest group Groundswell NZ said it would ‘’most definitely’’ meet with Green Party co-leader James Shaw if he accepted an invitation to visit Southland.

Southland MP Joseph Mooney wants to extend an invitation to Shaw to the province to meet with the group, who he says Shaw ‘’unfairly vilified in the media this week”.

A spokesperson from Shaws’ office said: ‘’Joseph Mooney is welcome to send an invitation to the Minister, and it will be considered alongside all the others we receive.’’

Shaw admitted for the first time this week that it was Groundswell he was referring to in an interview with Ngati Hine FM last month, when he referred to ‘’a group of pākehā farmers from down south’’ who were ‘’always pushing back against the idea that they should observe any kind of regulation about what they can do to protect the environment”.

Shaw was discussing the Government’s National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity, which contains objectives and policies to identify, protect, manage and restore indigenous biodiversity.

Groundswell NZ spokesperson Bryce McKenzie said the group would meet with Shaw, although he doubted he would take up the invitation.

“We’d love to show him what farmers are up against,’’ he said.

Mooney said if the Greens Party co-leader had bothered to visit his electorate and had met with Southland farmers and seen the extensive and positive environmental work they were doing he would not have made such a tone-deaf outburst.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Groundswell NZ founders Bryce McKenzie, of Pomahaka, left, and Laurie Paterson, of Waikaka, at a tractor protest they organised in Gore last year. (File photo)

“The farmers I have met through Groundswell NZ have a real passion for looking after their land.

“Mr Shaw has totally misunderstood them, these are people that live and breathe farming and have a love for their land.”

Mooney said Shaw turning the issue of water quality into a racial debate was ‘’totally inappropriate, as well as extremely divisive”.

“In singling out farmers in Southland, the minister is showing he is completely ignoring the concerns of farmers in other regions across the country.

“Mr Shaw is clearly disregarding the huge concerns of Māori in the far north, who recently marched against SNA’s (Significant Natural Areas).

Supplied Southland MP Joseph Mooney has invited James Shaw to come to Southland to meet with Groundswell NZ. (File photo)

Should Shaw take up Mooney’s invitation to come to his electorate and meet with farmers the Southland MP would be happy help facilitate the visit and introduce him to those behind the farming community’s extensive environmental work, he said.

Groundswell NZ was founded by McKenzie and fellow farmer Laurie Paterson last year to protest against the Government’s freshwater rules, which they said were ‘’unworkable”.

The group is now organising a series of protests called ‘A Howl of a Protest’ in town centres from Invercargill to Kerikeri on July 16, for “farmers, growers and ute owners who are fed up with increasing Government interference in your life and business, unworkable regulations and unjustified costs”.