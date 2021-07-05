Sea lion storms the field during football game in Dunedin

The sea lion disrupts play on Saturday at the Ocean Grove Sportsground in Dunedin.

A group of Dunedin footballers were greeted by an unexpected spectator when a sea lion decided to get up and close with the beautiful game.

Dunedin resident Bradley Scott was watching his daughter’s football team Dunedin Technical AFC 9th grade Diamonds take on Grants Braes AFC on Saturday morning when a sea lion came off Tomahawk Beach onto Ocean Grove Sportsground.

The sea lion first rested on an artificial cricket pitch, but as soon as a football game started nearby it decided to join in on the action and stormed the pitch, causing the game to be stopped and moved.

However, that did not work, with the sea lion eventually moving onto the next field they had shifted to.

“Then they tried scaring it off and while they were scaring it off they moved it onto our field and so then it parked up on our field as well and stopped our game for about five minutes.”

One of the spectators grabbed a branch about two-metres long and shook the leaves at the sea lion. The spectator kept the sea lion away for up to 45 minutes as the game continued, before eventually moving back to the sand dunes.

Scott said most spectators were “pretty amazed,” but also wary due to the number of dog walkers passing by.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The presence of a New Zealand fur seal has turned heads near The Cove, Dunedin, on Thursday.

“People were generally pretty smart about it,” he said

“It’s a unique experience… it’s not the [sea lion's] fault that we’ve got some football pitches next to the beach.”

It comes only days after a young seal caused some unexpected entertainment for early-morning commuters after wandering across a busy Dunedin road.

Police were called to Portobello Rd, near Proctors Rd in The Cove, just after 8am on Thursday, after a small seal was seen crossing the road.

The seal had settled in a nearby cycleway shortly before 9am, a police spokeswoman said.

HAMISH MCNEILLY/STUFF A young seal attracted attention after darting across a Dunedin road on Thursday.

Police were unable to confirm what type of seal it was, but it appeared to be a young New Zealand fur (kekeno) seal.

A Stuff reporter at the scene said the seal attracted a flurry of onlookers, and forced cyclists to take evasive action.

DOC Mahaanui operations manager Andy Thompson earlier said curious seals left their breeding colonies at this time of year to explore and rest. They were known to travel as far as 15 kilometres inland.

“Anyone who encounters a seal should keep 20 metres from it, and ensure any dogs are on leads,” Thomson said.

“We advise people to never touch or feed a seal as they can be aggressive if they feel threatened.”

Anyone who saw a seal that was severely injured, being harassed, or in obvious danger, should call DOC on 0800 362 468.

More information on what to do if you find a seal can be found on DOC’s website.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story said the animal spotted on the sports field was a seal. DOC has confirmed it was a sea lion. (Amended, 11.02am, July 5)