Waka Kotahi-NZTA appeals Sleepyhead development to Environment Court

An impression of Sleepyhead's massive industrial hub and housing community that is planned for Ohinewai.

Waka Kotahi-NZ Transport Agency will lodge an Environment Court appeal against the $1 billion Sleepyhead community in Ōhinewai.

The Comfort Group, which owns Sleepyhead, Sleepmaker and Dunlop Foams, intends to build an industrial hub with 1100 adjourning houses in north Waikato.

The company has recently made it through a major planning hurdle, when independent commissioners gave the green light to rezone the farmland.

But that decision will be appealed by Waka Kotahi and Waikato Regional Council.

READ MORE:

* Sleepyhead director says Auckland's time is over, but will he be let in the Waikato?

* The Detail: Sleepyhead closer to its dream town but concerns remain

* Billion-dollar Sleepyhead development gets the go-ahead



Waka Kotahi Waikato and Bay of Plenty director regional relationships David Speirs said the agency will lodge an appeal due to concerns about the housing part of the development.

In a statement, Spiers said the agency supported the Ōhinewai factory and the jobs it would bring.

It saw an appeal as a chance to “work constructively” with Sleepyhead to ensure the housing development has enough infrastructure and services for the community, including shops, schools, health centres, open spaces, public transport and walking and cycleways.

Spiers said providing housing in Huntly and Te Kauwhata might “provide better outcomes for the region”.

The agency also wanted enough public transport options around the development to ensure residents weren’t relying only on cars to move around.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF Te Riu o Waikato chair and lifelong Ōhinewai resident Tawera Nikau said the Sleepyhead proposal means progress for mana whenua.

In rezoning hearings in 2020, Waka Kotahi’s principal planner Sarah Loynes said the development could make the Waikato expressway a “mirror image” to the southern motorway to Auckland.

On Friday, Waikato Regional Council chairman Russ Rimmington told Stuff the council was appealing the development.

Management of flood risks, public transport and car dependency, accessibility, and water and wastewater connections were four reasons for the appeal.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Earthworks have begun at the Sleepyhead development in Ōhinewai, but agencies have filed Environment Court appeals against the project.

Rimmington told Stuff he did not want the development to become another Pōkeno, suburban sprawl without community facilities.

And Waikato-Tainui will not be lodging an Environment Court appeal against the development, general manager development and wellbeing Marae Tukere said.

“We have been consistent with our position that we support development within our rohe as long as the vision and strategy for the Waikato River is upheld and the objectives of our Environmental Plan can be achieved.

Tom Lee/Stuff Waikato-Tainui general manager wellbeing and development Marae Tukere.

The current water and wastewater infrastructure is inadequate and needed to be upgraded before housing could be built, Tukere said.

“If that can be achieved, then we would certainly welcome the opportunity for employment and housing for our tribal members.”

According to the commissioners’ decision, a significant upgrade of the Huntly wastewater treatment plant needs to occur before housing can be built for Sleepyhead staff members.

But that might be eight years away, as it will cost Waikato District Council between $70 million and $100m, with funding set aside for 2027-2029.